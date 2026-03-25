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WKN: A41CB1 | ISIN: SE0025159023 | Ticker-Symbol: 5SQ
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 09:55
2,130 Euro
+3,40 % +0,070
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TERRANOR GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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TERRANOR GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Terranor Group AB: Terranor wins operation and maintenance contract in Ii, Finland, worth SEK 83 million

Väylävirasto (Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency) has today announced its intention to award a public tender for operation and maintenance of state roads over five years in Ii, Finland, to Terranor Oy, a subsidiary of Terranor Group. The agreement is valued at EUR 7.66 million (approximately SEK 83 million) for the full contract period. The contract will commence on 1 October 2026 and run until 1 October 2031.

The contract covers year-round operation and maintenance of 638 kilometers of public roads in Ii area, with European route 8 being the busiest.

"We are proud that Terranor Oy has been entrusted with the operations in Ii for the next five-year period. This further strengthens Terranor's presence in northern Finland and creates good opportunities for effective coordination with the company's previously won contract in Kemi area," says Iisko Rossi, Head of Operations, Terranor Oy.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 14 days will apply before the contract can be formally signed.

For further information, please contact:
Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +358 445 089 875
Email: ir@terranor.se

This is information that Terranor Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14.00 CET on 25 March 2026.

About Terranor
Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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