

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has released preliminary figures on road fatalities for 2025, reporting around 19,400 deaths. This represents a 3 percent decrease from 2024, meaning that 580 fewer people died on European roads. Given the increase in vehicles on EU roads and kilometres driven, this is a significant achievement. However, the preliminary data also highlights the need for sustained efforts at all levels as most Member States are not yet on track to meet the EU's goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.



Road safety progress varies widely by country. Between 2024 and 2025, there were remarkable decreases in road accident deaths in Estonia (-38 percent) and Greece (-22 percent). Based on this preliminary and sometimes partial data, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Poland and Romania are currently on track to meet the 50 percent reduction target in road deaths by 2030. Despite this progress, Romania continues to have one of the highest fatality rates in the EU alongside Bulgaria and Croatia.



Sweden and Denmark had the safest roads in 2025 as in previous years, with low fatality rates of 20 and 23 deaths per million inhabitants, respectively.



For every fatality, an estimated five people are seriously injured. This means that around 100,000 people across the EU suffer serious injuries in road crashes each year, the European Commission said.



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