Aflac Incorporated: Spring Cleaning Your Budget: A Fresh Start for Your Finances

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

If spring cleaning your closet feels satisfying, scrubbing your budget might feel downright transformative. Just like clutter tends to accumulate in the corners of your home, unused subscriptions, autopay traps and shifting expenses gather quietly in your financial life. If you've felt financially strained, a seasonal audit isn't just helpful - it's essential.

Recent national data shows that financial uncertainty remains common, even as some economic indicators improve. For instance, 55% of U.S. adults are concerned about their financial decisions, and 59% of Americans reported that high prices for essential goods are their top financial stressor.1 Against this backdrop, a thoughtful review of your expenses can be one of the most effective ways to regain control.

Think of your budget as a living document. It's meant to flex as life does. But many people tend to set a budget once and never revisit it, even though their needs and income evolve over time, even within a single year.

This habit can leave consumers unprepared for surprises. According to the 2025-2026 Aflac WorkForces Report, 44% of U.S. adults said they would not be able to handle an unexpected $1,000 medical bill.2 Similarly, the Federal Reserve found that 37% of adults cannot fully cover a $400 emergency expense with cash or its equivalent, often turning to credit or borrowing instead.3

Inaccurate or outdated budgets can make these financial shocks even harder to manage, but regular budget audits can help you track these improvements, plug spending leaks and make sure your money is aligned with your goals and not disappearing into digital subscription oblivion.

So grab your metaphorical gloves - here's why a budget dusting and cleaning matters and how to do it without excess stress.

5 budget spring-cleaning tips to help strengthen your finances

1. Dust off your spending categories (they've probably shifted).

Prices on essentials like food, housing and insurance have climbed in recent years. Many Americans still feel these effects, with inflation named a top concern for 41% of households.4 Review your last three months of statements to compare what you think you spend with what you actually spend.

You might discover that your grocery bill has quietly grown or that your gym membership hasn't been used since you set your New Year's resolutions ... in 2025. Reallocating funds based on current reality helps ensure your budget reflects the world you're living in today, not last year's.

2. Build (or rebuild) your emergency cushion.

Emergency savings can be a cornerstone of financial resilience, and it's one area where many people need reinforcement. According to the Federal Reserve, the share of adults who have at least three months of expenses in rainy day funds has ticked up slightly in recent years but still remains below 2021 levels at just 55%.5

Start by aiming for one month of expenses, then gradually work toward three to six months. Think of this as the financial equivalent of cleaning out your gutters before storm season - you'll be glad you did.

3. Prepare for life's curveballs with the right financial protections.

Even the most careful budgeter can't predict everything, but insurance can help soften the blow. Supplemental insurance, for example, provides payments when you face unexpected medical events or accidents, helping cover out-of-pocket costs that your major health insurance might not fully address.

Pairing supplemental insurance with an updated budget can give you two layers of defense to help protect your savings and your financial stability.

4. Tidy up your debts with a strategy you'll actually stick to.

Debt can often grow in the shadows like those dust bunnies under the bed. About 41% of U.S. adults carry credit card debt,6 and credit card APRs remain near historic highs, with interest-bearing accounts averaging about 22.30% as of late 2025.7

Consider using the avalanche method (tackling the highest interest rate first) or the snowball method (eliminating the smallest balances first). Whichever feels more motivating is the right choice - behavioral momentum matters as much as math.

And if your debt balances have changed recently, adjust your budget to reflect new minimum payments so there are no surprises.

5. Refresh your goals and make them practical.

Financial goals should be as dynamic as your life. According to a recent Fidelity study, 64% of Americans are setting financial resolutions this year, with rising everyday prices and unexpected expenses topping their list of concerns for 2026.8

This spring, once you've cleaned out your closets and garage, take some time to revisit your goals and confirm they still match your priorities. Are you saving for a vacation? A down payment? A medical procedure you've put off? Update contribution amounts, timelines and savings categories accordingly. Are you prepared for that unexpected medical bill?

A goal that felt exciting a year ago may not fit your needs today, and that's okay. Adjusting is part of staying financially nimble.

The bottom line

Spring cleaning your budget doesn't have to be a chore. With a little time and attention, you can uncover hidden expenses, strengthen your safety net and chart a more confident financial path forward. Taking these proactive steps - such as regular check-ins, improved emergency savings and thoughtful use of tools like supplemental insurance - can help lighten the mental load.

Your finances deserve a fresh start just as much as your home does. So while you're opening the windows and shaking off the dust, be sure to also give your budget the seasonal refresh it deserves. Your future self will thank you.

1,4,6 Moneywise (2025, Feb. 11). 54 eye-opening personal finance statistics and facts in 2025. https://moneywise.com/research/personal-finance-statistics

2 Aflac WorkForces Report (2025), page 24. Workplace benefits trends: Executive summary.https://www.aflac.com/docs/awr/pdf/2025-overview/2025-aflac-awr-executive-summary.pdf

3 Federal Reserve (May 2025). Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2024 - May 2025. https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/2025-economic-well-being-of-us-households-in-2024-savings-and-investments.htm

5 Federal Reserve (2025, May 28). Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking: Adults who have 3 months emergency savings. https://www.federalreserve.gov/consumerscommunities/sheddataviz/emergency-savings.html

7 Federal Reserve (2026, Feb. 6). Consumer Credit - G.19.https://www.federalreserve.gov/Releases/g19/current/

8 Fidelity (2024, Dec. 11). Fidelity's 17th Annual Resolutions Study: Americans Preparing For a Year of 'Planning with Purpose'. https://newsroom.fidelity.com/pressreleases/fidelity-s-17th-annual-resolutions-study--americans-preparing-for-a-year-of--planning-with-purpose-/s/fc3d5689-e2a4-433b-8048-d56053f283e0

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/spring-cleaning-your-budget-a-fresh-start-for-your-finances-1151516