Paris, March 25, 2026

Press release

Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document, terms for holding the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 6, 2026, and availability of the explanatory documentation

The 2025 Universal Registration Documentof Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes the 2025 annual financial report, which comprises in particular:

the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,

the sustainability report,

the Statutory Auditors' reports and the report on the certification of sustainability information,

the description of the share buy-back programme.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and is available on the Company's website under Annual General Meetings | URW.

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at its registered office (7, place du Chancelier Adenauer - 75016 Paris, France, in the Auditorium), on Wednesday May 6, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time).

This General Meeting will be broadcast live and its webcast will be available on replay on the Company's website under Annual General Meetings | URW.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is pursuing the simplification of its Group's structure and announced on February 12, 2026 the streamlining of URW's legal structure, shareholders are invited to refer to the "Proposed streamlining of URW's legal structure through an internal reorganisation" presentation posted on the Company's website.

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l'Assemblée Générale valant avis de convocation) was published today, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and set out the Combined General Meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms for attending and voting at this General Meeting.

Such notice, as well as the explanatory documentation for this Combined General Meeting are made available to shareholders, under applicable legal and regulatory conditions, and can be consulted on the website under Annual General Meetings | URW.

The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published (in French) on April 17, 2026, in the legal notices newspaper Journal Spécial des Sociétés.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations?

Meriem Delfi

+33 7 63 45 59 77 - investor.relations@urw.com

Juliette Aulagnon

+33 6 15 74 20 43 - investor.relations@urw.com

Media Relations?

UK/Global:

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+44 7387 108 998 - Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:

Cyrille Lachèvre - PLEAD

+33 6 20 42 12 08- cyrille.lachevre@plead.fr

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) operates vibrant retail-anchored destinations in many of the world's best cities and urban areas. This powerful network attracts over 900 million customer visits annually, supports the growth of major retailers, and makes a significant social and economic contribution to local communities.

This network includes 66 owned shopping centres in the US and Europe that represent around 88% of the Group's €49 Bn asset portfolio - with 41 centres operating under the iconic Westfield brand. URW also has partners who operate Westfield-branded destinations in fast-growing new markets.

Through its 'A Platform for Growth' business plan, URW is generating organic growth, leveraging the power of the Westfield brand, and unlocking capital light growth opportunities to generate compelling shareholder returns. This is supported by the Group's 'Better Places' sustainability roadmap, which has established URW as a leader in the real estate industry and one the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW). The Group is rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com .

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