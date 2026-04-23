

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY), on Thursday, reported that its proportionate turnover for the first quarter was 908.2 million euros, down 3.7% from 943.3 million euros last year.



On an IFRS basis, total turnover for the first quarter was 772.1 million euros, down 3.6% from 800.5 million euros last year.



Shopping Centres Gross Rental Income on a proportionate basis amounted to 610.2 million euros, down 1.8% from 621.7 million euros the first quarter of 2025.



The group confirms its 2026 adjusted recurring earnings per share are expected to be between 9.15 and 9.30 euros.



Commenting on the results, Vincent Rouget, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Q1 trading confirms our solid operating momentum across our diversified portfolio of dominant flagship assets in the world's top cities. We delivered continued growth in tenant sales and footfall, solid leasing activity and a 60 basis point year-on-year vacancy reduction, underlining the strength and attractiveness of our destinations. We see clear opportunities to further enhance retail tension and capture market share thanks to our powerful ecosystem of performance, which makes our flagship portfolio an attractive platform for growth for retailers and brand partners.'



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