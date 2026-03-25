

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on countries to step up efforts to end tuberculosis (TB) and make lifesaving services more accessible, encouraging the use of new tools, such as easy-to-use diagnostic tests that can be done near the point of care, and tongue swabs that can detect TB faster.



WHO has released new guidelines for these point-of-care TB tests, which aim to speed up diagnosis and treatment of one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. These portable, simple tests can be used where people normally seek care, cost less than half of many existing molecular tests, and can run on battery power. They provide results in under an hour, allowing patients to start treatment sooner. These tests can also help detect other diseases, including HIV, mpox, and HPV, making healthcare more convenient, fair, and patient-centered.



'These new tools could be truly transformative for tuberculosis, by bringing fast, accurate diagnosis closer to people, saving lives, curbing transmission and reducing costs,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'WHO calls on all countries to scale up access to these and other tools so every person with TB can be reached and treated promptly.'



The guidelines also recommend using tongue swabs, which are easy to collect, and a sputum pooling strategy to save costs and test more people efficiently. Tongue swabs allow adults and adolescents who cannot produce sputum to get tested for TB for the first time, helping detect the disease in those at higher risk of dying. Sputum pooling, which combines samples from several people for testing, reduces costs and machine time, giving faster results, especially in places with limited resources.



Expanding proven solutions, such as urine tests for people living with HIV and near-point-of-care tests for others, can help close gaps in TB diagnosis across all healthcare settings. These efforts are essential to meet global goals for universal access to TB and drug-resistance testing, reduce delays in starting treatment, and stop the spread of the disease.



'Investing in TB is a strategic political and economic choice, generating up to US$ 43 in health and economic returns for every dollar spent', said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Department for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections. 'What is required now is decisive leadership, strategic investment and rapid implementation of WHO recommendations and innovations to save lives and protect communities.'



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