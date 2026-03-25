Gemina Laboratories Ltd. Announces Delisting from the CSE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) ("Gemina" or the "Company") announces that that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved is application to voluntarily delist its common shares from trading on the CSE.

The Company obtained the approval of its disinterested shareholders at its annual general and special meeting held on March 13, 2026. The Company expects the delisting to become effective at the close of trading on 27th March, 2026. Following the delisting, the Company will remain a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and will continue to comply with its continuous disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws in those jurisdictions.

The decision to delist from the CSE was made after careful consideration of the Company's current operational needs, trading volumes, and the costs associated with maintaining a listing. The Company believes that the delisting is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their investment advisors regarding the implications of the delisting.

The Company also reports that Dr James Tansey has assumed the Chairmanship of the Board of the Company. Dr Tansey was elected to the board on the 13th March, 2026 and previously served as a director of the company between August 2021 and January 2023. Commenting, CEO Rob Greene said "I'd like to thank John for all his tremendous dedication to the Company since its launch and particularly over the last 6 months. I'd also like to welcome James back to the board and to his new role as Chairman, as the Company enters into a period of rebuilding to fulfil its enormous potential".

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

James Tansey

Chairman

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

For more information regarding the Company, please contact:

Email: investor@geminalabs.com

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a bio-tools and binding technologies Company initially focused on the diagnostics industry. Our technologies include transformative, patented, proprietary chemistries that power next generation testing platforms for a wide range of analytes that affect human health and wellness, driving testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered.

Additional information on the Company can also be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Forward-looking information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Any statements about Gemina's expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, targets, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions and results of operations or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates", "aims", "strives", "seeks", "believes", "can", "could", "may", "predicts", "potential", "should", "will", "estimates", "plans", "mileposts", "projects", "continuing", "ongoing", "expects", "intends" and similar words or phrases suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements in respect of the Voluntary Delisting and timing thereof.

The forward-looking information that may be in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to the Company's experience and its perception of historical trend which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to general business and economic conditions; there being no objection from any regulatory body; and no material changes with respect its businesses.

Although Gemina believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Gemina can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other risk factors may be found in the Company's Interim Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Gemina undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

SOURCE: Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gemina-laboratories-ltd.-announces-delisting-from-the-cse-1151604