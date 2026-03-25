Everest Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or "the Company") (NYSE: EG), a global specialty reinsurance and insurance leader, today announced the appointment of Jason Busti as Head of North America Treaty Reinsurance to lead the division's treaty reinsurance business across the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. He will report to Jill Beggs, EVP and CEO of Reinsurance and will serve as a key member of her leadership team.

"Jason is a highly respected leader with a deep understanding of the North American reinsurance market and a proven track record of building strong client partnerships," said Jill Beggs. "His extensive experience managing large treaty portfolios and longstanding relationships with clients and brokers across the industry make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our North America business."

Prior to joining Everest, Mr. Busti served as President of North America at AXIS Re, where he led treaty reinsurance operations across the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 20 years at Swiss Re, holding a range of senior leadership roles including Managing Director, Client Executive, responsible for leading Client Management and Broker Market Underwriting Teams driving profitable growth across global client portfolios. Mr. Busti earned a Master's degree in Finance and International Business and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Iona College.

"Jason is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to strengthen our offering throughout North America and deliver long-term value to our partners," added Jill Beggs.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements about the adverse development cover reinsurance transaction reflect management's current expectations based on assumptions we believe are reasonable but are not guarantees of performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including the actual impact of the adverse development cover reinsurance transaction and other factors described in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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