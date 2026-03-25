Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial production results from its recently completed Glauconite well and the monthly dividend for April 2026.

Operational Update

Pine Cliff successfully drilled one gross (1.0 net) Glauconite well in the Central Alberta Caroline area in December 2025 that was completed and brought on production in the second half of February 2026. Field production estimates over the last 30 days have averaged 1,167 Boe/d1 (56% liquids) including 198 Bbls/d of condensate. The well continues to clean up with field production estimates in the past seven days averaging 1,220 Boe/d2 (56% liquids) including 208 Bbls/d of condensate.

Including this well, Pine Cliff has identified 51 gross (31.0 net) Glauconite locations in the Caroline area, with 29 gross (22.0 net) locations booked in the Company's Total Proved plus Probable ("TPP") reserves as at December 31, 2025. The Company will continue to evaluate opportunities for a drilling program in the second half of 2026.

April Dividend

Pine Cliff has declared a monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2026. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com including the Company's most recent presentation.

Reader Advisories

Notes to Press Release

Comprised of 3,085 Mcf/d natural gas (4,114 Mcf/d raw gas) and 653 Bbls/d NGLs. Comprised of 3,222 Mcf/d natural gas (4,296 Mcf/d raw gas) and 683 Bbls/d NGLs.

Cautionary Statements

Actual results, field production estimates, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this information. Field production estimates are derived using historical gas shrinkage and NGL yield assumptions. Except as required by law, Pine Cliff disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Natural gas liquids and oil volumes are recorded in barrels of oil ("Bbl") and are converted to a thousand cubic feet equivalent ("Mcfe") using a ratio of one (1) Bbl to six (6) thousand cubic feet. Natural gas volumes recorded in thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") are converted to barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") using the ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) Bbl. This conversion ratio is based on energy equivalence primarily at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. The terms Boe or Mcfe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. One Mcf of natural gas is approximately 1.02 million British thermal units ("MMBtu").

Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of oil, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

The information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

All amounts herein are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. All references to $CAD or $ are to Canadian dollars and monetary references to $US are to United States dollars.

Additional Definitions

Bbl - Barrel

Bbls/d - Barrels per day

Boe/d - Barrel of oil equivalent per day

Mcf - Thousand cubic feet of natural gas

Mcf/d - Thousand cubic feet of natural gas per day

NGLs - Natural gas liquids, including condensate, propane, butane and ethane

Raw gas - Unrefined gas produced directly from a well

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Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.