

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has announced the discontinuation of Sora, concluding the standalone AI video platform approximately six months following its broader public launch.



In a statement shared on X, OpenAI expressed gratitude to users who contributed to the creation and sharing of videos via Sora, recognizing that the closure will likely disappoint those creators who developed communities around the application.



Sora experienced a swift rise in popularity after the launch of Sora 2 and its independent mobile application, reaching the pinnacle of Apple's App Store as users produced highly realistic AI-generated clips, encompassing fictional celebrity scenarios and surreal animal footage.



The platform, however, encountered criticism due to the presence of harmful content, including deepfakes, violent imagery, racist videos, and the unauthorized use of copyrighted characters, which raised significant concerns regarding content moderation and misinformation.



While OpenAI did not provide specifics regarding the rationale behind the closure of Sora, it has indicated that further details regarding the shutdown timeline and methods for users to save previously created videos will be made available soon.



This decision also impacts a recent licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company, which has stated that it will terminate its partnership following OpenAI's withdrawal from the video generation sector.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News