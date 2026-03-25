

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release February figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to hold steady, higher by 2.6 percent on year.



Japan also will see January results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to rise 2.1 percent on month after adding 1.1 percent in December. The coincident is tipped to add 2.5 percent on month after slipping 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will provide February data for industrial production; in January, production was up 5.3 percent on month and 16.6 percent on year.



Taiwan will see February unemployment data; in January, the jobless rate was 3.36 percent.



Hong Kong will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were up 38.1 percent on month and exports rose 33.8 percent for a trade deficit of HKD14.1 billion.



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