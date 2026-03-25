

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adani Group is currently engaged in negotiations with Meta Platforms and Google regarding potential partnerships in its expanding data center operations, which form part of a wider initiative to enhance digital infrastructure in India.



The discussions also encompass Flipkart, as Adani assesses various locations across Indian states for future hyperscale data center facilities.



This proposed expansion aligns with Adani's comprehensive $100 billion strategy aimed at developing digital infrastructure by leveraging available land and renewable energy resources to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations.



AdaniConnex, a joint venture between Adani and EdgeConneX, has previously announced a partnership with Google related to significant investments in AI infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.



India is witnessing increasing competition in this domain, with Reliance Industries embarking on a large-scale data center project and Amazon also committing substantial investments in cloud infrastructure within the country.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News