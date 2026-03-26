Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has mutually agreed with Flow Metals Corp. ("FWM") to terminate the option agreement dated February 9, 2026 (the "Option Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company had granted an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Monster IOCG project (the "Monster Project"), located approximately 90 kilometres north of Dawson City in the traditional territory of the Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation.

The Option Agreement has been terminated pursuant to a mutual termination and release agreement entered into by the parties on March 25, 2026. The parties have agreed to terminate the Option Agreement as part of their respective ongoing reviews of strategic priorities and opportunities, and the transactions contemplated by the Option Agreement will not proceed.

The Company confirms that no shares, cash or other consideration were issued or paid under the Option Agreement, the option was not exercised, and no transfer of the Monster Project occurred.

About Go Metals

The Company continues to prioritize innovation and responsible exploration practices in the pursuit of critical metals in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Quebec base metal project portfolio includes KM98 (Ti/V/Fe), HSP (Ni/Cu), and Oriole (Ni/Cu).

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the effect of the mutual termination of the Option Agreement; the Company's review of strategic priorities and opportunities; the Company's future plans, objectives and opportunities; and any other statements regarding future activities, events or developments that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy of the Company's current expectations and objectives; the Company's ability to evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; and general business, economic, market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the anticipated effects of the termination of the Option Agreement may differ from management's current expectations; the risk that the Company may not identify, evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities as currently contemplated, or at all; changes in business, market, economic or regulatory conditions; commodity price fluctuations; market volatility; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290017

Source: Go Metals Corp.