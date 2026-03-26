Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Capital Markets Initiatives to Strengthen Financial Position and Support Growth Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J)("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences company and parent of the Vanta premium hydration and longevity brand, announces that, further to its news release dated January 29, 2026 announcing a proposed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), it intends to amend the terms of the Offering as disclosed therein.

The Company intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), consisting of the issuance of up to 1,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.00 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about April 2, 2026, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are intended to be allocated towards advancing the Company's business initiatives, the payment of outstanding payables and indebtedness, corporate awareness, and general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Initiative to Strengthen Financial Position

The Company also announces that, in line with its continued efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, it intends to settle outstanding debt totaling up to $500,000 owed to certain creditors of the Company in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate 250,000 common shares (each a "Debt Share") of the Company at a deemed price of $2.00 per Debt Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The securities issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Closing of the Debt Settlement is expected to occur on or around April 2, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions, all necessary regulatory approvals, and subject to addressing any comments received from the CSE during a five business day period from the date of this news release in accordance with their policies.

Insiders may participate in the Private Placement and Debt Settlement, and such participation may constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Debt Settlement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences company and the parent of the Vanta premium hydration and longevity brand. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes functionally formulated beverages and nutraceutical products engineered to support cellular hydration, mitochondrial energy, and metabolic performance. Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, Vanta formulates alkaline and mineral-enriched ready-to-drink beverages, including its flagship Blackwater, along with performance-oriented nutraceutical supplements featuring bioactive compounds and trace mineral complexes. The Company's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, Vanta distributes its products through a diversified, multi-channel strategy that includes traditional retail, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms, and strategic distribution agreements with domestic and international partners.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vantablackwater.com

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Private Placement, including the total amount of proceeds to be raised, the number and pricing of securities to be issued, and the anticipated closing date; the Debt Settlement, including the total amount of indebtedness to be settled, the number and pricing of securities to be issued, the anticipated closing date, insider participation, and the Company's reliance on exemptions under MI 61-101; the receipt of all necessary regulatory and exchange approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange; the expected strengthening of the Company's financial position; and the Company's broader business strategy, growth initiatives, and capital management objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Private Placement or the Debt Settlement may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all; the risk that required regulatory or exchange approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that insider participation may differ from current expectations; changes in market conditions; fluctuations in capital markets; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; changes in capital requirements; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's beliefs and expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement or the Debt Settlement will be completed as proposed or that the Company will achieve its anticipated financial or strategic objectives. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-capital-markets-initiatives-to-strengthen-financial-posi-1152112