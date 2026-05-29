Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Strategic Agreement to Support U.S. Peptide Market Entry Through FDA-Registered Supply Chain and Compliant Payment Processing Infrastructure; Advancing U.S.-Focused Longevity and Consumer Health Sciences Platform

News Release Highlights:

Vanta enters into strategic operating and infrastructure agreement supporting the planned launch of a U.S.-focused peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging telehealth-enabled commercialization infrastructure, FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships, peptide manufacturing and fulfillment capabilities, and compliant merchant processing infrastructure designed to support scalable online and in-person payment capabilities. Contemplated U.S. peptide therapy platform intended to operate as an integrated telehealth-enabled wellness and longevity ecosystem supporting scalable digital patient acquisition, clinician consultations, prescription authorization workflows, pharmacy fulfillment, subscription continuity, customer retention, and recurring subscription-oriented revenue generation through a capital-efficient downstream commercialization strategy. Vanta advancing integrated consumer health sciences and longevity ecosystem combining U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration integrated product portfolio positioned to capitalize on growing consumer demand for preventative wellness and healthspan extension initiatives across metabolic optimization, recovery, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences company and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that, effective May 28, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), its newly formed indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Vanta Amino Sciences Incorporated ("Vanta Amino Sciences") (as further described herein), has, as part of the Company's strategic initiative to pursue entry into the rapidly expanding U.S. peptide therapy, telehealth, and longevity market, entered into a master services, commercialization and strategic operations agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length third-party strategic operating partner (the "Strategic Peptide Operating Partner") possessing extensive experience in e-commerce operations, customer acquisition, digital marketing, operational infrastructure coordination, and scalable direct-to-consumer commercialization strategies.

Foundational Platform Established to Pursue Entry into the High-Growth U.S. Peptide Therapy Market

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner will provide strategic operating services and procurement and infrastructure coordination services in connection with the Company's proposed U.S.-focused peptide therapy and longevity platform, including commercialization strategy, digital customer acquisition, branding and growth initiatives, telehealth-enabled operational infrastructure coordination, peptide supply-chain and fulfillment coordination, pharmacy infrastructure coordination, merchant processing infrastructure coordination, and scalable direct-to-consumer commercialization support.

Through its existing commercial and operational relationships, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner has entered into memoranda of understanding ("MoU") and related commercial framework arrangements relating to access to certain third-party U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy infrastructure responsible for peptide manufacturing, prescription fulfillment, and related supply-chain infrastructure, together with compliant merchant processing infrastructure designed to support scalable online and in-person payment capabilities, as well as related commercialization and operational infrastructure counterparties.

Management believes the establishment of these foundational infrastructure relationships meaningfully strengthens the Company's commercialization readiness within a market segment where compliant fulfillment infrastructure, reliable payment processing capabilities, scalable patient acquisition infrastructure, and operational execution continue to represent significant barriers to entry for many market participants.

The contemplated platform is expected to operate as an integrated telehealth-enabled healthcare and longevity ecosystem designed to support scalable patient acquisition, clinician consultations, prescription authorization workflows, pharmacy fulfillment, subscription continuity, customer retention, and long-term recurring revenue generation, while also creating potential cross-selling opportunities across the Company's existing nutraceutical and premium hydration product portfolio.

As part of the operational infrastructure coordinated through the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner network, the contemplated platform is also expected to have access to a multi-state licensed clinician network intended to support telehealth consultations, patient evaluations, ongoing monitoring, prescription authorization workflows, and clinician-supervised peptide therapy protocols across multiple U.S. jurisdictions.

The Company's contemplated commercialization strategy is expected to combine scalable direct-to-consumer telehealth infrastructure with performance-driven digital customer acquisition, subscription commerce, retention marketing, practitioner relationships, and omni-channel commercialization initiatives designed to support long-term customer engagement and customer lifetime value expansion.

In connection with the initiative, the Company expects to leverage the operational expertise of the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner, whose principals and associated operators possess extensive experience scaling direct-to-consumer consumer health and wellness brands through digital commerce, customer acquisition, subscription marketing, and omni-channel growth strategies. Management believes this experience may support the scalable commercialization and long-term growth of the Company's proposed peptide therapy platform through advanced digital marketing infrastructure, performance media, conversion optimization, subscription commerce, retention marketing, influencer and affiliate initiatives, and multi-channel patient acquisition strategies.

The Company believes the proposed platform positions Vanta at the convergence of telehealth, preventative healthcare, longevity science, subscription healthcare infrastructure, and personalized wellness, while leveraging a capital-efficient downstream commercialization strategy designed to participate in the rapidly expanding U.S. peptide therapy market.

Initial Portfolio Focused on Longevity, Recovery, and Metabolic Health

The Company's contemplated peptide and wellness portfolio is expected to focus on several large and rapidly expanding consumer health categories, including longevity, metabolic health, recovery, performance optimization, body composition, and cellular wellness.

Management expects the proposed platform to evaluate and pursue a range of peptide-based and longevity-focused formulations commonly associated with preventative health, recovery, performance, wellness optimization, and healthy aging protocols, subject to applicable regulatory, physician oversight, pharmacy compliance, and commercialization considerations.

The Company believes the contemplated portfolio positions Vanta to pursue exposure across multiple high-growth consumer health and longevity verticals while supporting its broader strategy of evolving into an integrated consumer health sciences platform spanning premium hydration, nutraceuticals, telehealth-enabled wellness solutions, and longevity-focused health optimization products.

U.S. Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity

The U.S. peptide therapeutics market generated approximately US$65.1 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to exceed approximately US$160.3 billion by 2030, representing a projected compound annual growth rate of 14.7%.1 The United States accounted for approximately 55.5% of the global peptide therapeutics market in 2024 and is expected to remain the largest peptide therapeutics market globally throughout the forecast period.2

The broader global peptide therapeutics market was estimated at approximately US$140.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to approximately US$294.6 billion by 2033, driven by increasing demand for targeted therapies addressing obesity, metabolic disorders, performance optimization, longevity, hormone health, recovery, and personalized medicine.3

In addition, the U.S. peptide therapeutics retail market, which includes telehealth-enabled and direct-to-consumer distribution models, was estimated at approximately US$103.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed approximately US$336.1 billion by 2033, reflecting growing consumer demand for accessible performance, wellness, and metabolic optimization therapies.4

Separately, industry research projects continued expansion in peptide-based therapeutics driven by advancements in precision medicine, rising chronic disease prevalence, and increasing adoption of personalized health optimization solutions.5

Strategically Positioned to Participate in the Emerging US$1.4 Trillion Longevity Economy

The Company is advancing a U.S.-focused consumer health sciences and longevity platform centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension initiatives.

Vanta's broader commercialization strategy is designed to integrate peptide therapy, telehealth-enabled wellness solutions, premium hydration products, and functional nutraceutical offerings into a unified consumer health ecosystem positioned to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy. The global longevity economy, focused on aging, prevention, wellness optimization, and healthspan extension, was estimated at approximately US$806 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to approximately US$1.4 trillion by 2029, representing a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.6

As part of this strategy, the Company's premium hydration and nutraceutical product portfolio is intended to function as a complementary longevity-focused wellness layer supporting broader customer engagement, retention, and recurring subscription-oriented commercialization initiatives. Management believes these peptide-adjacent hydration and nutraceutical offerings may serve as supportive co-factor wellness products within the Company's contemplated integrated longevity ecosystem.

The Company's hydration and nutraceutical portfolio includes, without limitation, Vanta Blackwater and BlackPowder formulations featuring a patented Fulvic Isolation Technology ("FIT"),7 which isolates highly bioactive fulvic and humic compounds through advanced physical separation processes. These formulations are designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products.8,9

Management believes the contemplated platform may create strategic ecosystem integration opportunities across the Company's broader consumer health sciences portfolio by combining telehealth-enabled longevity solutions with complementary hydration, nutraceutical, recovery, and wellness-focused product categories designed to support long-term customer engagement and customer lifetime value expansion.

Based on the Company's anticipated operating model, recurring subscription-oriented revenue strategy, and the operational infrastructure coordinated through the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner network, management believes the proposed platform has the potential to support scalable recurring revenue opportunities, attractive customer lifetime value characteristics, and long-term operating leverage following commercialization.

The Company believes this strategic initiative positions Vanta at the convergence of telehealth, preventative healthcare, longevity science, digital healthcare infrastructure, subscription commerce, and personalized wellness, providing exposure to one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader consumer health and longevity market.

Capital Strategy and Growth Opportunity

The Company currently estimates initial startup capital requirements of approximately CAD$850,000 to support the contemplated commercial launch and early-stage scaling of the proposed U.S. peptide therapy platform, including inventory and fulfillment infrastructure, telehealth and clinician network onboarding, commercialization and patient acquisition initiatives, operational infrastructure, regulatory and compliance initiatives, and general working capital requirements.

Management believes the contemplated operating model provides the Company with a capital-efficient downstream commercialization strategy relative to traditional pharmaceutical development or manufacturing models, leveraging existing FDA-registered compounding pharmacy infrastructure, scalable telehealth-enabled distribution infrastructure, compliant merchant processing infrastructure, and digital commerce capabilities to pursue accelerated market entry and operational scalability.

While management believes the anticipated initial capital requirements are sufficient to support the planned launch and operationalization of the platform, the Company may ultimately pursue additional financing initiatives to further accelerate platform expansion, patient acquisition, operational scaling, clinician network growth, subscription infrastructure, and broader commercialization initiatives across the Company's integrated consumer health sciences ecosystem.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the proposed peptide therapy platform remains subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including financing requirements, the negotiation and execution of additional definitive agreements by the Strategic Operating Partner, applicable regulatory and compliance considerations, continued access to third-party operational infrastructure, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its operational, commercialization, and growth strategy.

Terms of the Agreement

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner will provide strategic operating services and procurement and infrastructure coordination services in connection with the Company's proposed U.S.-focused peptide therapy and longevity platform, including commercialization strategy, branding and customer acquisition initiatives, digital marketing, operational coordination, telehealth-enabled infrastructure coordination, peptide supply-chain coordination, fulfillment coordination, pharmacy infrastructure coordination, merchant processing infrastructure coordination, and related operational support services intended to support the future commercialization and scaling of the proposed peptide business.

As part of the operational infrastructure coordinated pursuant to the Agreement, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner has entered into MoU and related commercial arrangements with certain third-party FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy providers relating to peptide manufacturing, prescription fulfillment, and related supply-chain infrastructure, together with compliant merchant processing infrastructure underwritten for compounding pharmacy transactions designed to support scalable online and in-person payment capabilities.

The Agreement commenced on the Effective Date and will remain in effect for an initial term of three (3) years, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its terms. Following the expiration of the initial term, the Company retains an option, exercisable in its sole discretion, to extend the Agreement for one additional two (2)-year renewal term.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner will become entitled to receive certain management fees and profit participation payments commencing on the earlier of: (i) August 1, 2026; (ii) the first full calendar month following the closing by the Company of a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of not less than CAD$1,000,000; and (iii) the first full calendar month following the receipt by the Company of its first bona fide commercial purchase order in connection with the peptide business.

Following the applicable commencement trigger, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner will be entitled to receive: (i) a monthly management fee of US$10,000 during the first six (6) full calendar months thereafter; (ii) US$20,000 per month commencing in the seventh (7th) full calendar month and continuing during the remaining term of the Agreement; and (iii) a quarterly profit participation equal to 25% of net profit generated by the peptide business, in each case subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement.

The Agreement also contains exclusivity provisions relating to the provision of strategic operating services in connection with competing peptide, telehealth, wellness, longevity, or compounded peptide businesses during the term of the Agreement. The procurement and infrastructure services component of the Agreement remains non-exclusive to the Company, permitting the Company to establish, evaluate, supplement, replace, or utilize additional suppliers, pharmacies, fulfillment providers, processors, banking relationships, infrastructure providers, and related operational counterparties, subject to certain conditions relating to merchant processing and infrastructure coordination set forth in the Agreement.

In addition, the Agreement contains customary provisions relating to confidentiality, intellectual property ownership, non-circumvention, operational cooperation, inventory procurement procedures, pass-through inventory pricing, infrastructure coordination, customer ownership protections, and operational transition obligations upon termination.

The Agreement may be terminated by either party in the event of a material breach by the other party that remains uncured following written notice, or upon the occurrence of certain customary events, including insolvency, fraud, wilful misconduct, unlawful conduct, or regulatory or legal restrictions preventing a party from performing its material obligations under the Agreement.

Formation of Peptide-Focused Subsidiaries

In connection with the Company's strategic initiative to pursue entry into the U.S. peptide therapy, telehealth, and longevity market, the Company further announces that, effective May 20, 2026, it established Vanta Peptide Labs Inc. ("Vanta Peptide Labs"), a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, intended to support the development of the Company's peptide therapy and longevity platform initiatives.

In addition, effective May 27, 2026, Vanta Peptide Labs established Vanta Amino Sciences Incorporated ("Vanta Amino Sciences"), a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated under the laws of the State of Wyoming, intended to support the Company's contemplated U.S.-focused peptide therapy commercialization, telehealth infrastructure, operational coordination, and related longevity-focused platform initiatives.

1 Grand View Research, 2 Grand View Research, 3 GrandView Research, 4 GrandView Research, 5 Global Market Insights, 6 Forbes, 7 FIT is owned by an arm's length third-party strategic supply partner, 8 WellnessExtract, 9 AscentNutrition

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology ("FIT") designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vantablackwater.com

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ongoing business strategy, growth initiatives, and capital markets activities; the establishment, development, and planned commercialization of the Company's proposed peptide therapy and longevity platform and related business verticals; the Company's planned entry into the U.S. peptide therapy, telehealth, and longevity market; the anticipated benefits, scalability, and commercialization potential of the contemplated operating platform, including its telehealth-enabled operating model, recurring subscription-oriented revenue strategy, customer acquisition initiatives, and contemplated integrated telehealth-enabled wellness and longevity ecosystem; the anticipated benefits and capabilities associated with the Agreement and the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner relationship; the Company's ability to establish, maintain, and expand relationships with supply chain providers, 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy providers, clinician networks, payment processing providers, logistics providers, telehealth infrastructure providers, and other strategic counterparties; the anticipated capabilities and benefits of the contemplated FDA-registered supply chain infrastructure, pharmacy relationships, clinician network access, contemplated telehealth-enabled operating framework, and merchant processing infrastructure; the Company's ability to develop, market, commercialize, and support the distribution of compounded peptide formulations, longevity-focused products, nutraceuticals, hydration products, and related wellness solutions; the anticipated commercialization, market acceptance, and potential wellness-focused applications of contemplated peptide-based formulations and longevity-focused wellness protocols; the anticipated market opportunity associated with peptide therapeutics, longevity science, telehealth, personalized health optimization, metabolic health, preventative healthcare, and wellness markets; the Company's ability to pursue financing initiatives and deploy capital to support commercialization, operational scaling, customer acquisition, clinician network expansion, and broader consumer health sciences initiatives; the anticipated expansion and commercialization of the Company's premium hydration and nutraceutical portfolio, including Vanta Blackwater and BlackPowder formulations; the anticipated benefits of customer acquisition, digital marketing, subscription commerce, retention marketing, influencer initiatives, affiliate programs, and omni-channel commercialization strategies; the anticipated growth of the peptide therapeutics market, telehealth market, longevity economy, and related consumer health sectors; the anticipated operating economics, scalability, operating leverage, margins, customer lifetime value characteristics, and long-term recurring revenue potential of the contemplated platform; the Company's broader strategy of evolving into an integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform; the anticipated benefits of the Company's contemplated peptide-adjacent hydration and nutraceutical ecosystem strategy; the anticipated capital requirements associated with the contemplated platform launch and scaling initiatives; the Company's ability to execute on its operational, commercialization, financing, and growth strategy; and the anticipated benefits of the Company's newly formed peptide-focused subsidiaries, including Vanta Peptide Labs and Vanta Amino Sciences. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Company may not successfully commercialize or operationalize its contemplated peptide therapy and longevity platform; the risk that the Company may not obtain required financing on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that definitive agreements with pharmacies, manufacturers, clinicians, processors, telehealth providers, suppliers, logistics providers, or other counterparties may not be completed, maintained, or renewed on the terms anticipated or at all; risks relating to the Company's ability to secure or maintain required regulatory approvals, licences, permits, registrations, telehealth compliance requirements, healthcare compliance requirements, and other regulatory authorizations in Canada, the United States, or other jurisdictions; risks associated with contemplated telehealth-enabled commercialization operations, compounded peptide formulations, healthcare distribution, pharmacy operations, clinician oversight, subscription healthcare infrastructure, subscription-oriented wellness commercialization infrastructure, and related regulatory frameworks; risks associated with changing laws, regulations, policies, enforcement priorities, or governmental oversight relating to peptide therapeutics, compounded peptides, compounding pharmacies, telehealth, healthcare marketing, payment processing, healthcare distribution, longevity products, wellness products, or nutraceutical products; risks associated with changes in FDA enforcement priorities relating to compounded peptides; risks associated with reliance on third-party service providers, operating partners, manufacturers, pharmacies, clinicians, processors, distributors, logistics providers, digital marketing operators, and infrastructure counterparties; risks relating to supply chain disruptions, manufacturing constraints, inventory procurement, customer acquisition costs, merchant processing limitations, reimbursement limitations, clinician network availability, and operational scalability; risks relating to market acceptance of peptide formulations, telehealth services, longevity-focused products, and wellness solutions; risks associated with competition within the peptide therapeutics, telehealth, longevity, nutraceutical, hydration, and broader consumer health industries; risks relating to changing consumer preferences, healthcare trends, and market demand; risks associated with digital commerce platforms, subscription commerce models, customer acquisition channels, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing, and online advertising; risks relating to cybersecurity, privacy, data protection, and patient information handling requirements; fluctuations in capital markets and the Company's ability to access capital; risks associated with international expansion initiatives; risks associated with the Company's anticipated operating economics, customer retention expectations, recurring revenue assumptions, commercialization assumptions, projected market opportunities, scalability assumptions, or anticipated customer lifetime value metrics not being achieved; the risk that projected market growth, commercialization opportunities, operating leverage, margins, or recurring revenue potential may not be realized; and general economic, market, business, geopolitical, healthcare, and regulatory conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's beliefs and expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its anticipated objectives or that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

Health and Regulatory Disclaimer

Certain peptide formulations, compounded products, telehealth-enabled wellness commercialization initiatives, nutraceutical products, hydration products, and longevity-focused products referenced in this news release are compounded formulations, wellness-oriented products, and/or investigational products that have not been approved by the FDA or Health Canada for the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation, cure, or prevention of disease, except where specifically indicated. References in this news release to peptide therapies, peptide formulations, compounded peptide products, longevity-focused applications, preventative wellness, healthy aging, longevity, healthspan extension, metabolic optimization, recovery support, performance optimization, body composition, cellular wellness, mitochondrial support, hydration, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, immune support, gut health, telehealth-enabled wellness solutions, personalized wellness, and related health and wellness concepts are provided for informational, scientific discussion, branding, market positioning, and commercialization strategy purposes only. Such references are based on publicly available preclinical studies, emerging scientific literature, early-stage research, observational findings, anecdotal industry practices, third-party publications, and/or market commentary, which may be limited, preliminary, inconclusive, or subject to ongoing scientific evaluation. No representation or warranty is being made regarding the safety, efficacy, clinical effectiveness, regulatory approval status, regulatory permissibility, or therapeutic or wellness benefit of any peptide formulation, compounded product, wellness product, nutraceutical product, hydration product, telehealth service, or longevity-focused product referenced in this news release. Any future commercialization activities contemplated by the Company remain subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements, physician oversight, pharmacy compliance requirements, telehealth regulations, healthcare marketing restrictions, payment processing requirements, and other healthcare and consumer protection laws in the jurisdictions in which the Company may operate. Compounded peptide products, where permitted, are generally prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies pursuant to patient-specific prescriptions and applicable regulatory frameworks governing compounding pharmacy operations. Compounded products are not FDA-approved drugs and may not undergo the same FDA review process applicable to commercially approved pharmaceutical products. Certain compounded peptide formulations may be subject to evolving regulatory guidance, enforcement policies, or restrictions in the United States. Any contemplated telehealth-enabled consultation, wellness, or healthcare-support services referenced herein are expected to be provided, where applicable, through independent licensed healthcare practitioners operating pursuant to applicable state laws, medical regulations, and professional oversight requirements.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-strategic-agreement-to-support-u.s.-peptide-market-entry-1171733