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WKN: A4205J | ISIN: CA92214C1023 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BC
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:10
0,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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0,6100,80009:35
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 08:14 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces U.S. Ticker Symbol Change to VNTXF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences company and parent of the Vanta premium hydration and longevity brand, announces that its common shares, previously trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "FGHFF", commenced trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "VNTXF" effective, February 17, 2026. The Company's CUSIP and ISIN remains unchanged on the OTC Market. No action is required by shareholders with respect to the stock symbol change.

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences company and the parent of the Vanta premium hydration and longevity brand. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes functionally formulated beverages and nutraceutical products engineered to support cellular hydration, mitochondrial energy, and metabolic performance. Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, Vanta formulates alkaline and mineral-enriched ready-to-drink beverages, including its flagship Blackwater, along with performance-oriented nutraceutical supplements featuring bioactive compounds and trace mineral complexes. The Company's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, Vanta distributes its products through a diversified, multi-channel strategy that includes traditional retail, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms, and strategic distribution agreements with domestic and international partners.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Martino Ciambrelli, Director
info@vantablackwater.com
604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's continued trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "VNTXF" the Company's ongoing business strategy, growth initiatives, and capital markets activities; and the continued development, manufacturing, and distribution of the Company's products. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: changes in market conditions; fluctuations in capital markets; risks relating to the Company's ability to maintain its trading status on the OTC Market; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and growth initiatives; changes in capital requirements; regulatory developments; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's beliefs and expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its anticipated objectives or that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-u.s.-ticker-symbol-change-to-vntxf-1152114

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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