TOKYO, Mar 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), a regional subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has been awarded a contract from Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) for boiler retrofit work at the Tuas South Incineration Plant (TSIP) located in the Tuas district in western Singapore. The retrofit aims to stabilize the waste handling capacity of the stoker-type incinerator(Note) and extend the facility's operational lifespan. Expected completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The retrofit will be undertaken by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a part of the MHI Group.TSIP was originally designed and constructed by MHI and was completed in 2000. It has a daily processing capacity of 3,000 tons and is operated and maintained by NEA.MHIEC will be responsible for the design, construction, and operational support under this retrofit contract. In Singapore, maintaining the plant's throughput while ensuring stable operations has become a major challenge. In this retrofit project, MHIEC aims to achieve both objectives by leveraging its expertise as the original designer and constructor of the existing facility to propose the optimal scope of refurbishment, which will help to extend the plant's operational lifespan. MHIEC will incorporate design modifications for certain sections of the boiler tubes to be replaced. After completion, MHIEC will also provide ongoing support to ensure reliable plant performance.MHIEC has delivered a total of four waste-to-energy incineration facilities in Singapore since commencing operations of the Tuas Incineration Plant (TIP) in 1986. In Singapore, MHIEC is strengthening its commitment not only to the conventional areas of equipment supply, facility design, and construction, but also to facility operations & maintenance services through concession business and after-sales services including operational support.MHI Group will continue its long-standing commitment to help Singapore reach its sustainable waste management and decarbonization goals through energy recovery from waste.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.