

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback rose to 1.3358 against the pound and 0.7924 against the franc.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 159.50 against the yen and 1.1555 against the euro, from an early low of 158.57 and a 2-day low of 1.1630, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc, 161.00 against the yen and 1.13 against the euro.



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