

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) late Wednesday announced that it has assumed operational control of the Beaumont New Ammonia or BNA facility in southeast Texas.



The move followed the completion of performance testing and handover from OCI Global.



BNA, which has the capacity to produce and export up to 1.1 million tonnes per annum of ammonia, adds diversity to Woodside's portfolio. The facility has the potential to approximately double US ammonia exports, contributing to regional economic growth.



Ammonia production at BNA commenced in December 2025. The company noted that the production of lower carbon ammonia is now likely to occur after 2026 due to construction issues at the third-party feedstock supply facility.



Woodside CEO Liz Westcott said, 'In the facility's operational phase and in the face of current market disruptions, we remain focused on safely delivering ammonia supply to our customers. In the longer term, we retain our goal of supporting the development of a competitive lower-carbon ammonia sector.'



In September 2024, Woodside acquired OCI Clean Ammonia Holding B.V.



In Australia, Woodside Energy shares were gaining around 2.4 percent, trading at A$34.42.



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