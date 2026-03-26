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WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 08:01
35,280 Euro
-0,79 % -0,280
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,22035,36008:10
35,22035,36008:09
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 07:33 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025

DJ Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results 
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025 
26-March-2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2025 

Luxembourg March 26, 2026 (7:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2025 Annual Report. The report has been 
filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com 
under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports". 

The Annual Report 2025 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled 
on May 5, 2026. 

This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic 
Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language 
(XBRL). 

About Aperam 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator 
in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy. 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.  

Contact 
 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2297794 26-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2297794&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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