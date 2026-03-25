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WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644 | Ticker-Symbol: BSN
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 08:05
67,62 Euro
-0,32 % -0,22
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
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CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
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DANONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
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67,3867,5408:21
67,3867,5408:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 18:54 Uhr
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Danone successfully issues a triple-tranche bond totaling €1.6 billion equivalent

Press release - Paris, March 25, 2026, at 6:45 PM CET

Danone successfully issues a triple-tranche bond totaling €1.6 billion equivalent


Danone announces that it has today launched a triple-tranche bond offering with a total equivalent amount of €1.6?billion, comprising:

  • a €700?million tranche of 4-year notes, carrying a 3.3790 % coupon;

  • a €500 million tranche of 8-year notes, carrying a 3.7850 % coupon;

  • a £350?million tranche of 6.5-year notes, carrying a 5.3250 % coupon.

In line with the company's active liquidity management, this issue enables Danone to enhance its funding flexibility while extending the maturity of its debt.

The settlement is expected to take place on April 1st, 2026, and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.

The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone's business model and credit profile.

Danone is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor's and Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody's.

The prospectus containing the terms and conditions of the notes will be available on Danone's website at the following address: Debt & Rating | Danone Group

About Danone (www.danone.com-

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environmental impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With c.90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.3 billion in sales in 2025. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone achieved B CorpTM certification at global level in 2025.

o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "plan", "intend", "objective", "believe", "forecast", "guidance", "foresee", "likely", "may", "should", "goal", "target", "might", "will", "could", "predict", "continue", "convinced" and "confident," the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology or by using future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factor" section of Danone's Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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