Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Rigetti Computing Intends to Invest $100 Million in UK to Accelerate Quantum Computing Development

BERKELEY, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) ("Rigetti" or the "Company"), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it intends to invest up to $100 million in the UK to accelerate quantum computing development, which will be the Company's first major investment outside of the US. With this investment, the Company plans to deploy a quantum computer with over 1,000 qubits in the next 3 to 4 years. This follows the UK's recently announced program that will dedicate up to £2 billion?of?government investment with the aim of establishing the UK as a global leader in quantum computing.

Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni said:

"Our presence in the UK has been marked by fruitful collaboration across industry, government, and academia. The UK government's unwavering dedication to advancing quantum computing technology is evident across the UK's entire quantum ecosystem. The focus on driving end-user engagement and developing on-premises capabilities for meaningful R&D makes the UK an exemplary leader in this revolutionary field.

"We see strong alignment with the UK's national quantum computing strategy and our own path to fault-tolerant quantum computing. By establishing critical, incremental milestones that work towards a quantum system capable of one trillion quantum operations ("TeraQuOp") by 2035, we can rapidly learn and innovate throughout the scaling process.

"This investment in the UK's quantum computing sector is a reflection of the success we've already achieved with our UK-based programs and the potential of what lies ahead through the UK's own investments to drive the industry forward."

UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said:

"Last week, we made a world-first commitment to procure usable large-scale quantum computers by the early 2030s, backed by a £2 billion plan of Government funding, which is already having a positive impact on jobs and investment.

"Rigetti shares our ambition to harness quantum to improve lives, livelihoods, and public services, and this $100 million investment is a strong and immediate vote of confidence in our approach.

"The steps we are taking will deliver world-class infrastructure, access to talent, and a clear pathway which turns ideas from R&D into real-world use, building an environment which will support more companies to scale up and grow on our shores."

This commitment builds on Rigetti's long-time presence in the UK, which includes the deployment of a 36-qubit quantum system at the National Quantum Computing Centre. The system is part of a consortium focused on advancing quantum error correction capabilities on superconducting quantum computers.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Current Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70ns, which is about 1,000 times faster than other modalities such as ion traps and neutral atoms.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-qubit to 108-qubit quantum computing systems, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti's Cepheus 36-qubit to 108-qubit systems are based on the Company's proprietary chiplet-based technology and include the Company's control electronics. Rigetti's 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer's existing cryogenic and control systems.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry's largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2025 with Cepheus-1-36Q, based on four 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/.

Rigetti Computing Media Contact:

press@rigetti.com

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's expectations with respect to its future success and performance, including its intention to invest up to $100 million in the UK; its intention to accelerate quantum computing development through the investment; the possibility of UK's recently announced program will dedicate up to £2 billion?of?government investment with the aim of establishing the UK as a global leader in quantum computing; the Company's plan to deploy a quantum computer with over 1,000 qubits in the next 3 to 4 years; the possibility that the Company can rapidly learn and innovate throughout a scaling process; Rigetti's shared ambition to harness quantum to improve lives, livelihoods, and public services; and the potential of what lies ahead through the UK's own investments to drive the industry forward. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; Company's ability to deliver products to customers in time or at all, including actions by customers, such as controls over their facilities and cancelling orders; the ability of the Company to obtain government and national contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of such funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company's partnerships and collaborations; the Company's ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those related to exports; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company's estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company's past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company's industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare, and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.