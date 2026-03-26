Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce it has joined the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) in support of the ongoing advancement of the Company's critical and strategic mineral portfolio. The CADSI is the national voice of Canada's defence, security, and cyber sectors and a key organization supporting collaboration between industry, government, and military stakeholders.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "As critical minerals are becoming paramount to domestic security, we felt that this is a crucial time to join the CADSI, demonstrating our commitment to supporting secure, responsible and strategically aligned development of critical minerals within Canada. We are excited to begin work shortly on the Sission North Tungsten Project in New Brunswick, a jurisdiction that is very supportive of mining. We are also currently formulation work plans for the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick. The company is well-funded and will be very active for the remainder of 2026."





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Membership in CADSI provides the company with access to defence industry forums, policy roundtables, technical workshops and networking opportunities that support collaboration across Canada's defence and security community. Participation in CADSI will help the company remain informed on emerging capability needs, procurement trends, regulatory considerations and partnership opportunities relevant to critical minerals and advanced materials vital to national and allied security.

The Company has now joined defence associations both in Canada and in the USA under the National Defence Industrial Association ("NDIA") in support of the advancement of its critical and strategic mineral portfolio.

Adelayde management is optimistic to be able to leverage relationships established through membership in the CADSI and the NDIA to help advance the Company's Critical Minerals projects. These projects include the 9,780 contagious acre Sisson North Tungsten Project in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s Sisson Tungsten Mine, the 4,722 acres George Lake South antimony project in New Brunswick, Canada, and the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.





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Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Technical Report and mineral resource estimate for the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit have been prepared by Derek Loveday, PGeo, and Mariea Kartick, PGeo, of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum) Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101, announced on June 17, 2022.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

If you would like to be added to Adelayde's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@adelaydeexp.com.

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.