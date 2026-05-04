Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce that the work program encompassing a helicopter aeromagnetic/radiometric/VLF survey on the Company's George Lake South Antimomy Tungsten Project in New Brunswick is now underway.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "We are pleased to now be underway with the work program on our George Lake South Antimony Tungsten Project. Critical minerals such as antimony and tungsten have become increasingly important as nations and industries focus on securing reliable domestic supply and reducing reliance on overseas producers. As global supply remains concentrated in only a few regions and demand expands across defense, clean energy, and high-tech manufacturing, these critical materials are playing an ever more essential role in economic and national security." President Nelson went on to say, "We're currently underway with two work programs and we expect to also commence a gold drill program shortly. We are well financed for all of our planned work programs, and we will have several catalysts ahead of us across multiple projects."

Geroge Lake South Antimony Tungsten Project

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Antimony is an essential component in semiconductors and battery storage technology and has several military applications. As trade tensions escalate between China and the United States, where access to raw material units is already tight, restrictions on critical mineral exports from China clearly emphasize the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals, which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.

In recent news announced on April 27, 2026, Adelayde commenced work on the Sisson North tungsten project, which directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick. On November 13, the Sisson Tungsten Mine was selected by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first "Nation-Building Projects."(2) Additionally, on August 7, 2025, Northcliff Resources Ltd. announced it secured approximately $29 million CAD in combined funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Canadian Government to advance its project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Sisson North Tungsten Project

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Adelayde recently announced (January 28, 2026) it entered into a joint venture agreement ("JV") to explore the deep basin lithium brine potential in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The 115 mineral claims comprising the 2,300-acre JV land package are all located within, and completely surrounded by, SLB's (formerly Schlumberger) and Pure Energy Minerals' Lithium Deposit (see map below). Clayton Valley, Nevada is the only long-established producing lithium brine basin in the U.S., home to Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which extracts lithium from subsurface brines. It has been the sole U.S. producing lithium brine operation since the 1960's.

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Qualified Person for Mining Disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Paul Lemmon, P.Geo., independent from the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

2 www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2025/11/13/prime-minister-carney-announces-second-tranche-nation-building-projects

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project; and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

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The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.