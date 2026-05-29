Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") wishes to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde Exploration Inc., stated, "Transitioning to semiannual reporting reflects our continued commitment to operating efficiently while maintaining a strong focus on advancing our projects and creating shareholder value. At the same time, we are expanding our market presence through the engagement of a Europe-focused marketing initiative as we prepare for what management believes will be one of the busiest and most transformative periods for the Company in recent years. With multiple exploration programs expected to commence in the near-term, we believe the Company is entering an exciting new phase of growth and activity across our portfolio."

The Blanket Order permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), has annual revenue of less than $10 million, and has a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The Company's fiscal year ends on January 31. The initial period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance of the Quarterly Reporting Exemption will be for the three-month period ended April 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial report and related MD&A (due within 120 days of January 31) and six-month interim financial report and related MD&A (due within 60 days of July 31).

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

Adelayde also wishes to announce it has engaged Dr. Reuter Resources GmbH ("Dr. Reuter") to provide investor relations services to Adelayde (the "IR Agreement"). The IR Agreement, which was executed on May 26, 2026 (the "Execution Date"), has a term of six months effective on the Execution Date, and has a three-month review period whereby this IR Agreement can be terminated by either party within 14 days of this date with no penalty. Dr. Reuter provides modular services, including roadshows, digital IR, institutional investor outreach, financial media relations, capital markets conference support, and assistance with disclosure obligations, across major markets in the U.S. and Europe. Under the terms of the IR Agreement, Dr. Reuter will provide services, as appropriate, that include campaign and editorial articles, translation and distribution of press releases, journalist outreach, and social media campaigns. Adelayde will verify the contents/materials prior to the distribution. In consideration for the services, Adelayde will pay Dr. Reuter €5,500 per month. Dr. Reuter is not related to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. Dr. Reuter's business is located at Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37, Tower 185, 60327, Frankfurt, Germany. Its email contact is e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu and its phone number is +49 69 1532 5857.

"James Nelson"

President, CEO & Director

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299468

Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.