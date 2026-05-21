Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed two work programs encompassing a helicopter aeromagnetic/radiometric/VLF survey on the Company's the Sisson North Tungsten Project, and the George Lake South Antimony Tungsten Project, both located in New Brunswick.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "We are pleased to be actively advancing work programs across both our Sisson North Tungsten Project and our George Lake South Tungsten Antimony Project as we continue to strengthen our exposure to strategically important critical minerals. Evidenced by strengthening tungsten prices1, antimony and tungsten have become increasingly important as governments and industries focus on securing reliable domestic supply chains and reducing dependence on foreign sources. With global supply remaining highly concentrated and demand continuing to expand across defense, energy, and advanced technology sectors, we believe these critical materials are positioned to play an increasingly important role in economic and national security. Our geological team is currently underway with reviewing and interpreting the data provided by these two exploration programs. Additionally, we look forward to commencing a gold drill program shortly. Supported by a strong treasury, we remain well financed to aggressively advance our portfolio and generate multiple catalysts across several projects in the months ahead."

The Sisson North Tungsten Project directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick. On November 13, the Sisson Tungsten Mine was selected by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first "Nation-Building Projects." 2 Additionally, on August 7, 2025, Northcliff Resources Ltd. announced it secured approximately $29 million CAD in combined funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Canadian Government to advance its project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





Sisson North Tungsten Project

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Antimony is an essential component in semiconductors and battery storage technology and has several military applications. As trade tensions escalate between China and the United States, where access to raw material units is already tight, restrictions on critical mineral exports from China clearly emphasize the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals, which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.





George Lake South Antimony Tungsten Project

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Qualified Person for Mining Disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo., a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1 https://businessanalytiq.com/procurementanalytics/index/tungsten-price-index/

2 www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2025/11/13/prime-minister-carney-announces-second-tranche-nation-building-projects

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project; and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

The Company has granted a total of 1,800,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of ten cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,380,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers, and consultants. The RSUs will vest on September 22, 2026. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

If you would like to be added to Adelayde's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@adelaydeexp.com.

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.