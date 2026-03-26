Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - First Interim Dividend
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
First Interim Dividend
The Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8.8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2026 (2025: 8.8p per share).
Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 15 May 2026 to shareholders on the register on Tuesday, 7 April 2026. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 2 April 2026.
The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2026.
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For further information please contact:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary
Telephone 0203 170 8732
26 March 2026