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WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FTSE-250
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FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - New Research

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - New Research

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

26 March 2026

New Research

Looking Through the Data Sell-Off

The Investment Trust Research team at Winterflood Securitieshas produced a 'Fund Insight' research report about Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, providing an overview of the fund's strategy and performance to help investors better understand the investment approach, portfolio composition and outlook for this investment trust. This note is free to read for UK investors.

Click here to read the report

Important information

Winterflood Securities Ltd ("Winterflood") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 141455).

The company covered in this report has appointed and paid Winterflood to write this research. Winterflood has structured its business to manage any conflicts of interest. Further details regarding conflicts, risks, and other investor educational information can be found in the Glossary & Disclaimer section of the report.

This report contains general information and does not constitute and shall not be implied to constitute an investment recommendation, a personal recommendation or advice, or an offer/solicitation to buy or sell or take any action in relation to any investments mentioned herein. Winterflood cannot provide advice relating to legal, tax, financial matters and as such you should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Winterflood accepts no liability whatsoever in connection with any decision that you make in connection with this report. This report is based on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but which have not been independently verified and are not guaranteed as being accurate.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments can fall as well as rise and you may get back less than you invested when you decide to sell your investments.

This research report is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any individuals or entities based in the US or any jurisdictions where there are restrictions for such activity under local law or regulation which would subject Winterflood to regulatory authorisations.

For further information or questions, please contact ir@frostrow.com.

-ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732

© 2026 PR Newswire
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