

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 3-month high of 1.3832 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3815.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback advanced to 3-day highs of 1.1553 and 1.3348 from early lows of 1.1572 and 1.3368, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback climbed to 3-day highs of 159.54 and 0.7928 from early lows of 159.33 and 0.7913, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback jumped to 3-day highs of 0.6932 and 0.5973 from early lows of 0.6957 and 0.5809, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the loonie, 1.14 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 160.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie and 0.57 against the kiwi.



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