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WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 18:54
0,208 Euro
-3,70 % -0,008
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OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,2080,21809:45
0,2080,22209:35
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 08:14 Uhr
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Orosur Mining Inc. Announces 43-101 Technical Report for its Anza Project

Orosur files 43-101 technical report for its Anza Project in Colombia

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. (" Orosur " or the " Company ") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) , is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects - compliant technical report in support of the Company's 100%-owned Anza Project in Colombia including its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pepas deposit. Effective date of the report is 16 th January 2026, and issue date is 25 th March 2026. The report supports the disclosures made by the Company in its announcement of February 10 th , 2026.

The technical report can be found on the Company's website at www.orosur.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca , follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc.-announces-43-101-technical-report-for-its-anza-project-1152175

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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