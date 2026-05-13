Orosur Mining Inc. Announces Pepas West Expanding

Pepas West Expanding

Ongoing drilling at Pepas West continues to show positive results: PEP085, 16.1m @ 2.68g/t Au PEP087, 21.7m @ 1.42g/t Au PEP088, 9.8m @ 1.41g/t Au PEP090, 23.45m @ 2.98g/t Au

Hole PEP090 stepped out 30m north of previous holes, demonstrating extension potential.

Rig currently drilling south of Pepas, will return to Pepas West in several weeks.

Hole MAP-106 at APTA now in the target zone.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project").

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.

These titles and applications are owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The latter of these was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the Company's previous JV partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines. Orosur thus owns 100% of the Anzá Project.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10 th 2026.

APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen almost 39,000m of historical drilling, and at which drilling has recently recommenced.

El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area that are currently subject to mapping and sampling programs, with a view to potentially being drilled as soon as targets can be finalised and logistics arranged.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

Pepas

The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a maiden MRE for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th, 2026.

This MRE was based upon drilling undertaken by the Company and its previous JV partner from 2022 to late 2025. Results from the final hole included in the MRE, PEP074, were announced on January 8th, 2026.

Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed.

As announced on April 14th, 2026, a new zone of mineralisation, geologically similar to Pepas, has been discovered approximately 100m west of the main Pepas zone.

This zone had been first identified in two drill holes from early 2025, but only returned to in early 2026 once the Pepas MRE had been completed.

A number of holes (PEP082 to PEP090) have now been completed into this zone, from various positions and in various directions, in order to gain some understanding of the nature, orientation and controls upon this zone. Results thus far are highly encouraging with thick intersections of shallow gold mineralisation being recorded. Particularly encouraging was PEP090, drilled some 30m NW of previous holes, demonstrating mineralisation over 100m in strike with untested strike extension.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP084 0 6.95 6.95 0.98 8.5 10.8 2.3 0.48 PEP085 0 3.7 3.7 0.63 14.95 31.05 16.1 2.68 including 20.9 26.25 5.35 4.18 PEP086 0 9.8 9.8 0.96 including 0 4.3 4.3 1.83 PEP087 9.4 31.1 21.7 1.42 including 19.05 27.8 8.75 2.28 PEP088 4.9 14.7 9.8 1.41 PEP089 6.9 11.15 4.25 0.38 PEP090 9.6 14.15 4.55 0.46

17.95 41.4 23.45 2.98 including 29.9 37.3 7.4 7.23

64.1 69.9 5.8 1.94 including 67.6 69.9 2.3 3.19

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

As previously announced, after completion of hole PEP090, the rig operating at Pepas has been moved southward to other targets, to allow time for geological and assay information from Pepas West to be compiled. This is an ongoing process; however, the Company's geological team note that Pepas West is worthy of follow-up and it is planned that the rig will return here in several weeks to begin to define the size of this mineralised zone.

Figure 2. Plan of holes, Pepas West

Figure 3. Section PEP084,85,86

Figure 4. Section PEP087

Figure 5. Section PEP088

Figure 6. Section PEP090

APTA

The APTA prospect in the centre of the Project area has seen almost 39,000m of drilling by various companies since 2012. This work has identified a substantial epithermal gold system.

The last phase of drilling was undertaken by the Company's previous JV partner, MMA, from late 2020 through early 2022, at which time the abatement of Covid related operational restrictions allowed MMA field crews to begin to explore the wider Anzá project area. Results from the final holes of this phase of work were announced on 27th June 2022.

A new phase of drilling was commenced some weeks ago, with hole MAP-106 planned to assess several new geological concepts to assist in planning a larger drill campaign that may, if successful, allow APTA to move to resource status.

Progress of MAP-106 has been very slow due to several zones of difficult and broken ground. However, the hole is now well past 300m and within the target zone. Going forwards, new drill pads are being developed in different locations such that these issues are not repeated.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"It is encouraging to see Anzá now beginning to delivery on its promise. Pepas now has a resource, with more being found nearby, APTA being drilled and El Cedro yet to come."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Alison Allfrey

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223 PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43 PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43 PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43 PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50 PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228 PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223 PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50 PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000 PEP-031B 403486 704901 998 -52 220 PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15 PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100 PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315 PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223 PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30 PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210 PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128 PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73 PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212 PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3 PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82 PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43 PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33 PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223 PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43 PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223 PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043 PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223 PEP-050 403459 704905 1003 -45 43 PEP-051 403391 704928 1011 -61 43 PEP-052 403391 704928 1011 -87 43 PEP-053 403391 704929 1012 -60 223 PEP-054 403380 704954 1011 -52 43 PEP-055 403380 704954 1011 -86 223 PEP-056 403371 704970 1012 -61 43 PEP-057 403371 704970 1012 -71 223 PEP-058 403371 704970 1012 -85 223 PEP-059 403384 704976 1007 -59 43 PEP-060 403372 704908 1005 -55 43 PEP-061 403361 704988 1010 -80 223 PEP-062 403361 704988 1010 -61 43 PEP-063 403345 705005 1009 -50 80 PEP-064 403356 704923 1005 -51 43 PEP-065 403359 704949 1008 -59 43 PEP-065B 403359 704949 1008 -50 43 PEP-066 403423 704938 1009 -64 223 PEP-067 403400 704870 990 -53 43 PEP-068 403342 704989 1010 -56 43 PEP-069 403342 704987 1010 -80 218 PEP-070 403260 705071 1013 -50 30 PEP-071 403333 705005 1009 -51 90 PEP-072B 403435 704879 989 -70 43 PEP-073 403423 704917 1006 -50 307 PEP-074 403423 704917 1006 -60 127 PEP-075 403240 705267 946 -50 221 PEP-076 403240 705267 946 -60 042 PEP-077 403304 705228 959 -60 042 PEP-078 403304 705228 959 -60 222 PEP-079 403304 705228 959 -50 120 PEP-080 403093 705100 1026 -50 042 PEP-081 403215 705006 984 -55 032 PEP-082 403261 704941 977 -58 190 PEP-083 403267 704913 972 -45 342 PEP-084 403267 704913 972 -50 125 PEP-085 403267 704913 972 -50 310 PEP-086 403272 704910 979 -55 310 PEP-087 403262 704941 977 -50 260 PEP-088 403252 704946 979 -50 202 PEP-089 403252 704946 979 -50 202 PEP-090 403238 704980 976 -45 200

*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.



Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement



The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc.-announces-pepas-west-expanding-1166365