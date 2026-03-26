Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") announces that further to the February 23, 2026 news release, the Company has amended and expanded the binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Exodus Actuation Solutions Inc. ("RoboticsCo") to include exclusive worldwide rights to develop and advance a patented mobile robotic unmanned ground vehicle (the "UGV") designed for autonomous and remote robotic operations. Unmanned Ground Vehicles are considered ground-based drones, operating without an onboard human through remote control or autonomous systems to handle security surveillance, AI enabled ground military operations, dangerous sites or load management on land. Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming ground-based drone defense systems (Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems) from passive monitoring tools into active, autonomous, and rapid-response networks. Key applications include AI-driven sensor fusion, target recognition, and autonomous interception to combat the increasing threat of drone swarms and high-speed threats.

The UGV will be powered by a hybrid design with solar, battery and hydrogen fuel cell delivering extended runtime, low noise operation and zero-emission. The UGV will be built on a durable modular chassis which is usable in any terrain and designed to support a wide range of payloads. It will feature eight articulated semi-robotic legs equipped with integrated leg-wheel assemblies. The hybrid leg-wheel architecture allows the platform to roll efficiently on smooth surfaces while maintaining the stability of continuous 4-point contact, with the traction and terrain-handling capability of a legged robot. This design enables the UGV to efficiently navigate uneven environments where conventional wheeled or tracked carts and delivery robots often struggle.

Drones as a Service ("DaaS") is an on-demand or subscription-based model that allows businesses to leverage aerial and ground drone technology, including hardware, software, and certified pilots, without the high capital expenditure of purchasing and maintaining the equipment themselves. This model is rapidly expanding to provide tailored solutions for agriculture, military, construction, and infrastructure monitoring. Precedence Research reports that the current drone services market is valued at US$20.2 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.04% to US$142.2 billion by 2035. With global defense spending exceeding $2 trillion annually, growing interest in robotic systems for logistics, inspection, and hazardous operations could represent a significant driver of future robotics deployment. (https://www.precedenceresearch.com/drone-services-market)

Mounted above the robotic chassis is a modular cargo platform with multiple versatile applications that are easily interchangeable. The functions are designed for military field support such a drone launch and refueling platform, transport, equipment, security, tools, emergency packages, or other heavy items. The system is intended to function as a mobile robotic drone assistant capable in a wide range of logistics, such as campus and facility operations including security, construction sites, and last-mile delivery and emergency situations.

The platform is expected to support both autonomous and user-assisted operating modes, allowing the robot to follow a user, operate via remote control, or navigate predetermined routes. By combining robotic mobility with cargo transport capability, the system aims to reduce manual labour requirements and reduce power consumption in environments where materials must be moved frequently across varying terrain. The useful platform allows for use in academic research, industrial automation, defense research programs, and autonomous navigation testing.

For further details on the Company's unmanned ground vehicle development please visit: https://www.firsthydrogen.com/robotics/.

Balraj Mann, CEO of First Hydrogen commented: "We believe hybrid robotic mobility platforms represent an emerging category within the broader robotics and automation sector, enabling new applications in logistics, infrastructure maintenance, and industrial & defense operations. The UGV drone strategy of Drones-as-a-Service builds on the Company's hydrogen-as-service business model."

The Company will have exclusive worldwide rights to advance the UGV towards commercialization, including the development of a viable commercial design and defined application for the technology within a two year period ("Development Milestone"). Upon successful completion of the Development Milestone First Hydrogen shall have exclusive worldwide rights from the remaining life of the UGV patent to develop, commercialize and exploit the UGV, subject to a 1% royalty on gross sales of products the incorporate the UGV patent. First Hydrogen will bear all cost of development and will own 100% of the intellectual property, inventions, developments, improvements, products, software, designs, data, know-how, and other work product created, conceived, or developed in connection with the UGV.

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

About First Nuclear Corp. (FirstNuclear.com)

First Nuclear Corp. is committed to developing and commercializing advanced clean energy solutions, including green hydrogen produced by state-of-the-art Small Modular Reactors. The Company aims to provide scalable, sustainable, and economically viable alternatives to meet global climate goals and enhance energy security.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289989

Source: First Hydrogen Corp.