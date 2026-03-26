Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Reveals the AI50 - the Organizations Leading Artificial Intelligence Invention

Following our announcement of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2026, this report dives deeper into the AI world, where organizations such as NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Alphabet, Qualcomm or Foxconn are creating foundational capability in AI, translating AI into complex systems, and scaling into products, workflows and industrial environments. More than half of the AI50 organizations also appear in the 2026 Top 100 Global Innovators.

Organizations in the AI50 are concentrated across a handful of countries and key industry segments. Approximately 80% of the cohort is headquartered in four countries/regions: Mainland China (15), the United States (14), South Korea (6) and Japan (6). Government and academic research institutions represent a large share of leaders, followed by organizations in the software and media, electronics and computing equipment, and semiconductors industry segments. These clusters indicate where talent pipelines, supplier ecosystems and cross border collaboration are fueling accelerated innovation and deployment.

The AI50 analysis is underpinned by the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research. The Center's analyses are founded in rigorous research leveraging the proprietary Derwent Strength Index, derived from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and its global invention data to measure the influence of ideas, their success and rarity, and the investment in inventions.

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "As the world economy is reshaping, the AI50 are leading the way. They generate a disproportionately high share of the world's high-strength AI inventions - ideas with measurable technical impact and multinational protection. These organizations are building cognitive systems and integrated intelligence that will define the next industrial era."

Roy Jakobs, CEO Philips, said: "AI is entering a new phase of real-world impact and the Clarivate AI50 reflects how it is becoming embedded in the systems shaping industries and everyday life. From improving patient care - where medtech leaders such as Philips apply AI as trusted partners - to enabling smarter products and services, these organizations are delivering tangible impact. The focus now is on scaling these advances responsibly to deliver lasting value for people and society."

Other key findings from the report include:

Organizations driving foundational AI invention lead the development of core technologies, with major contributors such as Alphabet, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Tencent and leading Chinese universities advancing patented breakthroughs in model architecture, hardware and platform capabilities.

Organizations demonstrating deep, domain-focused AI innovation reveal intense specialization within targeted application areas, with innovators such as Accenture, Alibaba, ByteDance, ETRI, KAIST, KLA and Tata Consultancy Services translating AI techniques into tightly scoped, high-impact applications.

Cross-border and academic collaboration is significantly higher among the AI50: around 10% of inventions involve academic partners (vs. 7% globally) and 20% involve international inventor teams (vs. 7% globally).

Government and academic research organizations form a substantial portion of the cohort, highlighting the central role of publicly funded research in advancing AI fundamentals.

To learn more, please visit our Clarivate AI50 site.

Detailed Methodology

The inaugural edition of the AI50 is derived from a focused analysis of AI inventions indexed in the Derwent World Patents Index. Invention strength is scored using an invention-level metric from Clarivate, and the top 0.5% within the AI set are selected. From these, only inventions with patent family members in at least two countries are retained. Each invention is attributed to its current ultimate owner, and organizations are ranked by the number of these qualifying inventions they own. The top 50 organizations constitute the AI50 (52 this year due to a tie at the inclusion boundary).

About Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research

The Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research empowers organizations worldwide to excel by providing expert guidance grounded in pioneering benchmarks and data-driven insights. Bringing together senior practitioners, consultants and data analysts, the Center performs research to establish and disseminate benchmarks that guide management and strategy. It works with legal, IP and innovation leaders to optimize IP operations and technology and improve IP decision-making, supported by industry-leading data, analytics and proven practices.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Sofia Nogués, Sr. External Communications Manager

newsroom@clarivate.com

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