Pepsi Max: 'SOMEBODY TOLD ME' THE KILLERS ARE HEADLINING THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI

Pepsi MAX reveals The Killers will headline the UCL final's unmissable annual 'Kick Off Show'

The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will take place before kick-off on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary

To mark the announcement, The Killers feature in a short film alongside football legend and Pepsi ambassador, Sir David Beckham

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiKickOffShow - Pepsi MAX and UC3 are excited to announce that The Killers will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Pepsi MAX and UC3 will once again mark the final with its eagerly anticipated curtain raiser, with the event set to be an unforgettable experience just minutes ahead of the match.

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