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WKN: 851995 | ISIN: US7134481081 | Ticker-Symbol: PEP
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 10:33
131,28 Euro
+0,17 % +0,22
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Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
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PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,28131,4810:38
131,28131,4810:40
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
109 Leser
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Pepsi Max: 'SOMEBODY TOLD ME' THE KILLERS ARE HEADLINING THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI

  • Pepsi MAX reveals The Killers will headline the UCL final's unmissable annual 'Kick Off Show'
  • The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will take place before kick-off on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary
  • To mark the announcement, The Killers feature in a short film alongside football legend and Pepsi ambassador, Sir David Beckham

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiKickOffShow - Pepsi MAX and UC3 are excited to announce that The Killers will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Pepsi MAX and UC3 will once again mark the final with its eagerly anticipated curtain raiser, with the event set to be an unforgettable experience just minutes ahead of the match.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/somebody-told-me-the-killers-are-headlining-the-uefa-champions-league-final-kick-off-show-presented-by-pepsi-302725353.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.