The Board of Directors will propose the distribution of a €0.65 dividend per share, an increase of 8%

The total payout would amount to approximately €125 million, to be distributed in two payments of €0.32 and €0.33 per share in July and December 2026

The Board of Directors will also propose to the Annual General Meeting the appointment of Allison Steiner as proprietary director and Stephen Kaniewski as independent director

Fluidra, a global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, agreed at its Board of Directors to propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a €0.65 dividend per share charged to 2025 results. This proposal represents a payout of approximately 50% of adjusted net income, in line with the company's dividend policy and capital allocation framework.

The total payout, subject to approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 6, 2026, would amount to roughly €125 million. If approved, Fluidra would make a first payment of €0.32 per share on July 14 and a second payment of €0.33 per share on December 10, 2026.

"In 2025 we once again demonstrated the strength of our business, delivering growth ahead of the market and making solid progress on our strategic priorities, all in a dynamic environment. I want to thank all Fluidra teams for their commitment and dedication. We remain focused on executing our strategy and investing to reinforce the business for the long term, while continuing to enhance returns. Our priorities are clear: accelerate growth, strengthen our competitive differentiation, and reinforce operational excellence," said Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive Chairman.

Appointment of new Board members

The Board of Directors has also proposed ratifying the appointment by co-option of Allison Steiner, who joined the Board in February 2026 as a proprietary director, and additionally appointing Stephen Kaniewski as a new independent director. Both appointments will be submitted for approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 6.

Fluidra thus maintains its Board at 14 members, with the aim of ensuring broad representation of perspectives and interests, and fostering diversity in gender, nationality, country of origin, cultural background, professional experience, and knowledge, in accordance with its current Director Selection Policy.

Allison Steiner joined Rhône in 2007 as Head of Legal and became Managing Director in 2018. From 1999 until joining Rhône, she was an associate in the corporate law practice at Sullivan Cromwell LLP in New York, where she advised Rhône among other clients. Her main practice areas during her time at Sullivan Cromwell were Mergers Acquisitions and Private Equity.

Steiner holds a law degree cum laude from New York University School of Law and graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in American Studies.

Stephen Kaniewski brings broad international experience spanning business development, operational management, financial strategy, sales enablement, and information technologies. He developed most of his career at Valmont Industries (NYSE), a global leader in critical infrastructure and agriculture solutions. After joining the company in 2010 as Vice President of Information Technology, he went on to serve as CEO for more than five years until July 2023, and was also a member of the Board of Directors, overseeing global operations across 86 locations in 22 countries.

Kaniewski holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Santa Clara University.

Finally, the Board will also propose the re-election of José Manuel Vargas as a proprietary director of the company.

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR:SM) is the global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions. It is included in the Ibex 35, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market, and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the benchmark sustainability index. Fluidra provides an extensive offer of innovative and connected products and services, operating in more than 47 countries. The company has a portfolio of some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Jandy, AstralPool, Polaris, Cepex, Zodiac, CTX Professional and Gre.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

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