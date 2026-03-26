Datavault AI Inc: U.S. Mined and Refined Metals as well as Rare Earth Elements to Be Tokenized in Historic American Strategic Minerals and Datavault AI Deal

Partnership Sets the Stage for the Launch of an International Elements Exchange Powered by Patented AI Platform

Datavault AI and American Strategic Minerals debut minting of up to $2 billion USD of refined Antimony-backed stable coins will be followed by the strategic development of future projects in silver, gold, and other American refined Rare Earth Elements the companies have targeted for expansion

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, and American Strategic Minerals Inc. ("ASMI"), today announced a strategic partnership to develop and monetize one of ASMI's resource extraction projects in Arizona through a $78.2 million digital tokenization initiative, with Datavault AI entitled to earn up to a 20% equity interest in ASMI upon successful completion of performance milestones related to the tokenization program The agreement marks the first between the two organizations. Under the partnership, antimony will be the first tokenized element, to be followed by gold, copper, and silver.

"We are at the beginning of a powerful American-led journey to build a fully integrated, homegrown portfolio of strategic metals, minerals, and rare earth elements. In Datavault AI, we have found our partner that shares our values and long-term vision for the tokenization and the advancement of our commitment to responsible, clean mining practices," said Craig Wiita, Co-founder and President of ASMI.

The initiative represents the first tokenization of a U.S. critical defense mineral and creates a structured approach to unlocking value from high-grade domestic antimony assets by integrating Datavault AI's patented digital financial infrastructure with real-world resource development. Under the agreement, ASMI will receive up to $68.8 million (88% of the total token value), while Datavault AI is entitled to earn [equity in ASMI in an amount representing up to 20% of ASMI's [fully-diluted capitalization] as of the date of satisfaction of the applicable conditions] upon successful completion of performance milestones related to the tokenization program, funded through project economics without upfront cash outlay. Initial tokenization will cover approximately 5% of the project's reference antimony resource through the ASMI Antimony 1 Token, establishing a defined participation layer within a broader asset base valued at over $2.15 billion.

"ASMI represents a uniquely American mining and refining operation focused on critical strategic minerals, precious metals, and rare earth elements. Tokenizing these assets - including antimony, gold, and other rare earth elements - through smart contracts powered by our patented platform marks a transformative step in modernizing resource infrastructure," said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. "DataScore and DataValue deliver precise AI-powered valuation and governance scoring, while Data Vault ensures quantum-secure, compliant tokenization. We are proud to partner with American Strategic Minerals Inc. to unlock liquidity and broader access while upholding the highest standards of due diligence and regulatory compliance."

ASMI was co-founded on a clear mission: to help re-establish a secure, fully integrated domestic supply chain for critical and strategic minerals essential to the United States economy and national defense. Under the leadership of co-founder Craig Wiita, the Company is focused on reducing reliance on foreign-controlled sources, particularly in jurisdictions such as China, by developing and processing high-value mineral assets within the United States.

"We have built end-to-end capabilities spanning exploration, development, and refining infrastructure for strategic minerals. This partnership with Datavault AI validates our operational model and creates a scalable framework for bringing additional American mining assets to market. I look forward to leveraging my global network to support the company's international expansion as we execute this tokenization program," said James Bowater, Co-Founder and Vice President of ASMI.

Partnership Structure

The partnership leverages Datavault AI's proprietary DataScore, DataValue, and Data Vault platforms to digitize ownership interests in ASMI's antimony resource through blockchain-based tokenization. This approach transforms traditionally illiquid critical mineral assets into digital instruments designed to provide new capital formation pathways.

Datavault AI is entitled to earn [equity in ASMI in an amount representing up to 20% of ASMI's [fully-diluted capitalization] as of the date of satisfaction of the applicable conditions] upon successful completion of performance milestones related to the tokenization program, funded through project economics without upfront cash outlay. Following milestone achievement, ASMI ownership would be structured as:

Approximately 52.8% beneficially owned by Craig Wiita

Approximately 27.2% beneficially owned by James Bowater through The Digital Commonwealth, Ltd

Up to 20% beneficially owned by Datavault AI

This structure aligns stakeholders across asset control, development execution, and capital strategy while reinforcing a capital-efficient model designed to accelerate asset advancement and preserve balance sheet flexibility. ASMI continues to advance operational development, resource validation, and production readiness.

Datavault AI will support ongoing execution through its tokenization platform, data infrastructure, and capital markets strategy, positioning the initiative as a replicable model for future asset-backed digital monetization within the critical minerals sector.

Each of Datavault AI and ASMI expects to provide additional updates as tokenization milestones and project development activities progress.

Addressing Critical Mineral Supply Chain Challenges

Antimony, designated as a critical mineral by the United States Geological Survey¹, is essential to defense systems, energy storage, flame retardants, and advanced manufacturing applications. China currently controls approximately 48% of global antimony mine production and 64% of global refining capacity², while the United States has no domestic primary antimony production. With global supply constraints and increasing geopolitical pressure on supply chains, the ASMI antimony resource represents a strategically significant domestic resource supporting U.S. efforts to strengthen critical mineral independence.

About American Strategic Minerals Inc.

ASMI focuses on the acquisition, development, and processing of critical mineral assets in the United States. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, ASMI operates a fully permitted processing facility in Nevada and is advancing multiple strategic mineral projects.

The company's flagship asset is its antimony resource in the Hassayampa Mining District near Prescott, Arizona. The project hosts structurally controlled quartz-stibnite vein systems with an estimated reference resource of approximately 39,100 tonnes of antimony. According to the project's NI 43-101 Technical Report, the mineralized system extends approximately 1,200 feet along strike and 1,000 feet vertically, with antimony concentrations ranging from 1-4% within conductive zones. Exploration targets indicate 1.2-1.8 million tons of mineralized material with estimated contained antimony between 50,000 and 67,000 tonnes, representing significant expansion potential beyond the conservative reference base.

ASMI is advancing a vertically integrated domestic processing strategy leveraging its Nevada facility and is engaged in ongoing commercial discussions with counterparties in South Korea regarding potential offtake arrangements targeting approximately 3,300 tonnes per annum, supporting development of a secure and scalable supply chain for critical defense materials.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI TM (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and machine learning automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the expected benefits of the partnership with ASMI, anticipated deployment of the Company's proprietary DataScore, DataValue, and Data Vault platforms to digitize ownership interests in ASMI's antimony resource through blockchain-based tokenization, and expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in market demand for secure high-performance data processing; the performance, timing, or success of the deployment of the Company's proprietary DataScore, DataValue, and Data Vault platforms to digitize ownership interests in ASMI's antimony resource through blockchain-based tokenization; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

References

U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2024: Critical Minerals List https://www.usgs.gov/news/national-news-release/us-geological-survey-releases-2024-list-critical-minerals U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2024: Antimony https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2024/mcs2024-antimony.pdf London Metal Exchange antimony pricing, March 2026

https://www.lme.com/en/metals/minor-metals/lme-antimony

Media Contact

Alan Wallace

Head of Public Relations

marketing@dvlt.ai

+1.267.817.7251

Investor Contact

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ebarger@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/u.s.-mined-and-refined-metals-as-well-as-rare-earth-elements-to-b-1152176