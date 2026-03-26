

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - US president Donald Trump has announced that his delayed meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will take place in China during May 14-15.



'My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th,' he wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. 'First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year,' he added. Trump said that the representatives of both sides are finalizing preparations for 'these Historic Visits'. 'I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event'.



Trump's China trip was originally scheduled for March 31, but was postponed in the wake of U.S.-Israel joint military operation against Iran last month.



The White House confirmed the dates of Trump's Chinese visit. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Xi has accepted the request to postpone the trip.



'President Xi understood that it's very important for the president to be here throughout these combat ?operations right now,' she added.



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