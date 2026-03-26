

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the escalating Middle East war is 'out of control', urging all sides to step back from the brink and allow diplomacy to prevail, as he announced the appointment of a senior envoy to spearhead peace efforts.



Speaking outside the UN Security Council in New York to media on Wednesday, Guterres said the conflict had spiraled far beyond what leaders had anticipated.



'The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war, a rising tide of human suffering, and a deeper global economic shock,' he said.



The Secretary-General confirmed he has appointed veteran diplomat Jean Arnault as his Personal Envoy to lead UN efforts to end the conflict which has upended the entire region with shock waves spreading worldwide - especially impacting energy markets reliant on the crucial Strait of Hormuz choke point.



The envoy will work 'more directly on the ground. to support all the efforts for mediation, all the efforts for peace', engaging with all parties and assessing the conflict's far-reaching impacts.



Jean Arnault is a French diplomat who currently serves as Guterres' Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues.



Guterres urged the United States and Israel that 'it is high time to end the war', while calling on Iran 'to stop attacking their neighbours that are not parties to the conflict'.



As Iran continued drone strikes across the region, targeting Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, two people were reportedly killed and three others injured by falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile in Abu Dhabi Thursday.



Addressing the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner in Washington DC Wednesday night, Trump said Iran 'want to make a deal so badly'. But he claimed Iran are 'afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people'. He added, 'They're also afraid they'll be killed by us'



As global oil prices fluctuate daily based on developments in Middle East war, Brent crude scaled back above the $100 mark on Thursday in Asia, to $103.85 per barrel.



West Texas Intermediate was trading at $91.61.



With contradicting reports from Washington and Tehran on talks to end the Middle East war, investors grew more doubtful if the conflict would be over soon.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News