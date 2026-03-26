

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP888.5 million, or GBP7.454 per share. This compares with GBP736.1 million, or GBP6.055 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to GBP6.901 billion from GBP6.118 billion last year.



Next Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP888.5 Mln. vs. GBP736.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP7.454 vs. GBP6.055 last year. -Revenue: GBP6.901 Bln vs. GBP6.118 Bln last year.



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