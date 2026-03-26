Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined the Critical Minerals Forum ("CMF"), a coalition of miners, processors, investors, and end-users committed to building resilient and diversified supply chains.

With seed funding from U.S. Department of War's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the CMF includes over 50 companies across the critical minerals value chain-spanning the battery, semiconductor, defense, and aerospace industries.

Critical minerals are essential for advanced defense technologies such as jet engines and radar systems, as well as large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. However, supply chains for many of these minerals are highly concentrated, predominantly under the control of monopolist actors in a non-market economy. This concentration enables manipulation of global markets, price distortion, and geopolitical disruption. One of the most significant hurdles to increasing investment is the unusually high uncertainty surrounding production costs and mineral prices. Improving cost, price, supply, and demand transparency is therefore fundamental to encouraging new investment.

Galen McNamara, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are proud to join this important coalition at a time when collaboration across the full value chain is critical. The CMF's data-driven approach, partnership with DARPA's Open Price Exploration for National Security (OPEN) Initiative, and role as a trusted clearinghouse align directly with our commitment to responsible development and long-term supply chain security. Through this membership, Silver47 looks forward to contributing to industry-wide initiatives that de-risk investment, foster partnerships, and accelerate the delivery of new critical minerals capacity."

The CMF serves as a neutral convener that develops a roadmap of future minerals needs through consultations with the U.S. government and multinational manufacturers, complemented by proprietary geographic modeling of supply and demand. It has been recognized by U.S. government agencies as a key adviser on essential mineral projects. The CMF also supports investment and blended financing for minerals projects while creating verifiable benefits for members through capital-raising support, partnership formation, offtake agreements, and coordinated industry engagement with the U.S. government.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver47.ca and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

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No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

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Source: Silver47 Exploration Corp.