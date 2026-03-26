Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit, Michigan to install three (3) of the Company's Jackpot Blitz dealerless poker electronic table games ("ETGs").

The installation follows Jackpot's recent supplier gaming license approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board to launch the Company's ETGs with commercial casinos across the State of Michigan. Table deployment is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Each newly installed table represents additional monthly recurring revenue for the Company.

"We are thrilled to bring Jackpot Blitz to Hollywood Casino at Greektown, one of Detroit's premier gaming destinations," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This agreement marks an important milestone as we enter Michigan's dynamic commercial casino market. Players at Greektown will now have access to the cutting-edge, dealerless poker experience that Jackpot Blitz ETGs delivers."

Hollywood Casino at Greektown is located in Detroit's historic Greektown district and features over 100,000 square feet of gaming space, and a 30-story hotel tower.

Jackpot Blitz features a 75" touchscreen, intuitive interface, and sophisticated back-end software, enabling casinos to operate cash games and tournaments 24/7. The platform supports multiple table games, offers real-time reporting and game management, and is designed to increase hands per hour while reducing operational costs.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

Jackpot Digital continues to expand its global footprint, with deployments across multiple jurisdictions and new markets. The Company is licensed in numerous locations, including Maine, Mississippi, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions and tribal casinos in California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Oregon.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290013

Source: Jackpot Digital Inc.