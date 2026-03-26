Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-only IT services, today announced the establishment of a group-level marketing function to support coordination across its operating subsidiaries and the appointment of Susanne King as Vice President of Marketing.

The role has been established to align marketing, communications and partner engagement activities across TTGI's portfolio, including Insentra, Turnium and Claratti, as the Company continues to operate across multiple technologies, services and partner environments. Ms. King previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Insentra until 2021 and has been appointed to this newly established group-level role at TTGI.

The Vice President of Marketing role is intended to support consistency in how the Company's capabilities are presented and engaged through its global partner ecosystem. TTGI operates a partner-only model in which its subsidiaries deliver networking, communications and IT services capabilities through technology partners rather than contracting directly with end customers. As the Company integrates multiple businesses under its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, the coordination of marketing and partner engagement activities across these entities is relevant to how the platform is presented and engaged by partners.

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said, "As the Company continues to operate across multiple subsidiaries and partner environments, establishing a coordinated approach to how we engage with partners and present our capabilities becomes increasingly important. This role is intended to support alignment across the group, ensuring that our platform is communicated consistently as we continue to integrate our operating businesses."

Susanne King, Vice President of Marketing at TTGI, said, "The structure of the business today brings together multiple operating companies and a broader set of capabilities delivered through partners. The focus of this role is to ensure those capabilities are clearly represented across the group, making it easier for partners to understand how they engage with and utilise the platform across different technologies and services."

Ms. King brings significant experience in B2B technology marketing, with a focus on partner-led go-to-market strategies, global brand positioning, and demand generation across IT services and software environments. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Insentra, where she led the company's global marketing function and supported partner engagement across multiple regions. Her experience includes developing and executing marketing programs within cloud, managed services, and enterprise IT environments, with an emphasis on aligning marketing strategy to partner ecosystems and supporting scalable growth across international markets.

The Company operates across multiple subsidiaries delivering software-defined networking (Turnium), unified communications (Claratti), and IT services (Insentra) through a global partner ecosystem. The establishment of a group-level marketing function reflects the Company's current operating structure and is intended to support coordination across these activities as part of its ongoing operations.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.