Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Military Metals Corp (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Hüser as Chairman of the Board, strengthening the Company's strategic leadership as it advances its portfolio of critical metals projects in Europe.

Mr. Hüser is an experienced European industrial executive with a career spanning the metals industry, industrial restructuring and public policy. He previously served as Managing Director of the German entities of Glencore, where he oversaw major zinc and lead production operations and led initiatives to modernize and transform large metallurgical facilities in Europe. He also served as President and CEO of the French listed metals group Recylex, where he managed a complex restructuring and asset transaction process involving multiple industrial sites. During his tenure as Managing Director of Glencore Nordenham, he successfully secured more than €500 million in public support, combining climate protection contracts with the industrial electricity price package.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hüser advised former German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs Sigmar Gabriel, gaining deep experience in European industrial policy, energy strategy and government relations.

The appointment comes as the Company continues to advance its European critical metals strategy, with particular focus on antimony, a strategic material used in defense systems, ammunition, specialty alloys and advanced industrial applications. The Company's flagship European asset includes the Trojavora Antimony Deposit in Slovakia, which represents a potentially significant antimony resource within the European Union. Global supply of antimony remains heavily concentrated outside Western jurisdictions, increasing the strategic importance of new European sources.

Thomas Hüser, Chairman and Director stated: "Securing access to strategic metals is becoming a key element of Europe's industrial resilience and defense capability. The Trojavora antimony project in Slovakia represents a highly promising opportunity to strengthen Europe's supply of this critical material. Antimony is essential for a range of defense-related applications, including ammunition, specialized alloys and advanced materials. Developing reliable European sources of such metals will play an increasingly important role in supporting the long-term security and industrial capabilities of Europe and its allies."

With Mr. Hüser's appointment as Chairman, Military Metals intends to accelerate its strategy of identifying and developing critical metals projects in stable jurisdictions, supporting secure supply chains for materials essential to defense, advanced technologies and industrial resilience.

Options Grant

The Company is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 3,600,000 stock options (the "Options") to management, consultants and the board of directors to purchase 3,600,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan (the "Option Grant"). The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to Trojarova's potential and opportunity as a deposit that might eventually supply antimony into the market, the market for antimony that may exist if Trojarova or other projects of the Company proceed to development and production, which cannot be guaranteed, and long term dependence on antimony by European nations. Such statement represents the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290033

Source: Military Metals Corp.