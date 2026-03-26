Leveraging its PharmaPatch experience, the Company is introducing PatchPrint to support existing microneedle patch programs and expand into on-demand personalized patch solutions, including peptide patches, branded wellness patches, manufacturing systems and commercial partnerships.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced it submitted a provisional patent application to USPTO for PatchPrint, its Automated Tabletop Microneedle Patch 3D Printer. The application is titled "Automated Tabletop Microneedle Patch Printer with Integrated Demolding, Packaging, and Multi-Product Cargo-Adaptive Processing" (Application No. 64/015,408). PatchPrint is intended to support and scale the Company's PharmaPatch programs while expanding PharmaTher's microneedle patch strategy into manufacturing systems, proprietary products, and strategic commercial partnerships.

"This patent filing is an exciting step in PharmaTher's evolution into a microneedle patch platform company," said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. "With PatchPrint, we are expanding beyond our PharmaPatch product development efforts to build a business spanning manufacturing, formulations, proprietary products and strategic partnerships, while also supporting and scaling our existing PharmaPatch programs. By combining our intellectual property, product innovation and partner-driven execution, we aim to establish PharmaTher as a differentiated partner for companies seeking scalable, user-friendly and on-demand patch solutions."

PatchPrint Expands PharmaTher's Microneedle Patch Platform

PharmaTher is evolving from a microneedle patch developer into a broader solution provider, with PatchPrint (Figure 1) designed to support and expand its microneedle patch programs, including PharmaPatch for ketamine, psychedelics, GLP-1 and therapeutic peptides. The provisional patent application covers PatchPrint, an automated, compact, tabletop microneedle patch 3D printer that integrates dispensing, vacuum loading, accelerated drying, automated demolding and packaging in a single system. With its small footprint, PatchPrint could support deployment in pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, compounding pharmacies and remote settings for medical countermeasures and vaccines, while enabling programmable production for a broad range of payloads, including small-molecule drugs, proteins, dietary supplements, biologics and peptides.

Figure 1. Prototype rendering of PatchPrint, PharmaTher's automated tabletop microneedle patch production platform designed for end-to-end manufacturing.

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PharmaTher believes PatchPrint can support a wide range of opportunities across therapeutics, wellness, diagnostics, research, defense and humanitarian applications. Beyond supporting in-house product development for PharmaPatch, PatchPrint is intended to provide partner-facing development, manufacturing and deployment services.

Microneedle patches are gaining attention as a next-generation drug delivery platform because they may overcome key limitations of traditional transdermal patches, which are typically limited to a narrower range of drugs. By creating microscopic pathways through the outer skin barrier, microneedle patches may enable delivery of a broader range of active ingredients while still offering minimally invasive, potentially painless self-administration. They may also reduce sharps waste, improve convenience and support better patient adherence, while offering added benefits such as room-temperature stability, avoidance of first-pass metabolism, and flexible drug combinations and release profiles.

PatchPrint Supports Growth Across Existing PharmaPatch Programs

In addition to creating new platform, product and partnership opportunities, PatchPrint is intended to help support and expand PharmaTher's existing PharmaPatch programs. PharmaTher has previously announced PharmaPatch development across several applications, including but not limited to ketamine (Figure 2), psychedelic compounds, GLP-1 and therapeutic peptides.

Figure 2. Representative image of PharmaTher's PharmaPatch ketamine microneedle patch and close-up of the microneedle array.

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Commercialization and Next Steps

PharmaTher's next phase is focused on commercialization. The Company has initiated discussions with a medical-focused 3D printer manufacturer serving the life sciences market to support future supply chain, engineering, manufacturing and go-to-market pathways for PatchPrint systems in hospitals, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies. PharmaTher also plans to advance peptide microneedle patches, further support and potentially scale its PharmaPatch programs, develop branded wound care and dermatology products initially focused on wellness and cosmeceutical applications, and pursue development and commercial contracts with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, compounding pharmacies, consumer brands, and government agencies.

Multiple Growth Opportunities for PatchPrint

PharmaTher believes PatchPrint can create value by opening new microneedle patch opportunities while also supporting the future development and manufacturing of its PharmaPatch programs. The Company sees a broad and growing market across therapeutics, consumer health, diagnostics and medical countermeasures, including peptides, wound care, cosmeceuticals, vaccines, metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity, and wellness products. PharmaTher also sees opportunities to partner with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals, compounding pharmacies, consumer brands and government programs seeking scalable, on-demand patch development and manufacturing solutions. This strategy is intended to create multiple potential revenue streams in the growing microneedle patch market.

About PatchPrint

PatchPrint is PharmaTher's proprietary microneedle patch platform, designed to support the development and scalable production of tailored patches for drug delivery, diagnostics and personalized products. The platform is intended to combine a purpose-built 3D printer, compliant formulations and an AI-driven engine, giving PharmaTher the ability to support both its own pipeline, including PharmaPatch, and partner opportunities across development, manufacturing and platform integration. PharmaTher believes this creates potential opportunities across healthcare, life sciences, consumer health, defence and humanitarian markets.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's intellectual property strategy; the expected benefits, development and commercial potential of PatchPrint and PharmaPatch the scope, potential value and future impact of the provisional patent application for PatchPrint the ability of PatchPrint to support, scale and expand existing microneedle patch programs; the planned development of on-demand personalized patch solutions, including peptide patches and branded wellness patches; the advancement of ketamine, psychedelic, GLP-1 and therapeutic peptide microneedle patch programs; the potential use of PatchPrint in pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, compounding pharmacies and remote settings; ongoing discussions with a medical-focused 3D printer manufacturer; the pursuit of development, manufacturing and commercial contracts with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, compounding pharmacies, consumer brands and government agencies; the anticipated market opportunity for PatchPrint across therapeutics, consumer health, diagnostics, medical countermeasures and other sectors; and the Company's ability to create multiple potential revenue streams from its microneedle patch platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the development, performance and scalability of PatchPrint and PharmaPatch, the ability to develop and commercialize microneedle patch products and manufacturing systems, the availability of suitable manufacturing, supply chain and commercial partners, market demand for personalized and on-demand patch solutions, the ability to protect and maintain intellectual property, and the continued advancement of the Company's product development and commercialization plans.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that patent protection may not be obtained, maintained or provide meaningful commercial protection; that PatchPrint and related systems may not be developed, perform or scale as expected; that supplier, partner or customer discussions may not lead to definitive agreements or commercial outcomes; that product development programs, including PharmaPatch, may be delayed, limited or unsuccessful; that regulatory, technical, manufacturing, clinical, commercial or market adoption challenges may arise; and that the anticipated market opportunities for PatchPrint and microneedle patch products may not develop as expected.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended November 30, 2025, dated January 29, 2026, available on SEDAR+.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Source: PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.