ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, April 9th

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, announces that on Thursday, April 9, 2026, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will file its annual report on form 10-K with the SEC in the coming days and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the year and quarter ending on December 31, 2025, in a press release on the day of the call.

Investors interested in participating on the live quarterly call can dial 888-506-0062 within the U.S. or 973-528-0011 from abroad, and reference Participant Access Code: 837062. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3133/53796 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

The Company will host a Q&A session during the call and investors wishing to submit a question ahead of time can do so by emailing questions to mselinger@firmirgroup.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-481-4010 within the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 from abroad. The conference ID is 53796. The telephonic playback will be available for 14 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-technologies-corporation-announces-full-year-and-fourth-quart-1151550