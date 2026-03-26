Powell Max Ltd.: Boston Solar Partners with Sunrite LLC to Deliver the Most Competitive Solar Lease and PPA Rates in Massachusetts

Strategic partnership expands homeowner access to zero-down solar financing as Boston Solar accelerates growth ahead of the proposed acquisition by Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq:PMAX)

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Boston Solar, Massachusetts' leading provider of client-owned solar and energy storage systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Sunrite LLC, a prominent residential solar installer specializing in leased and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) financing solutions. The partnership is designed to give homeowners access to the most competitive lease and PPA rates available in the market today.

The collaboration unites Boston Solar's award-winning installation expertise with Sunrite's flexible financing platform, creating a comprehensive offering for homeowners who want an affordable, predictable, and hassle-free path to solar energy.

"Boston Solar has always been committed to making clean energy accessible, reliable, and cost-effective for every homeowner," said Stephan MacPhee, VP of Operations at Boston Solar. "Partnering with Sunrite allows us to bring the most competitive lease and PPA rates in the market to our customers - ensuring more families can go solar with zero out-of-pocket cost."

Through the partnership, homeowners will gain access to:

Industry-leading lease and PPA rates tailored to maximize monthly savings

$0-down financing options that lower the barrier to entry for solar adoption

Fast, streamlined approvals through Sunrite's advanced financing platform

Premium installation services delivered by Boston Solar's licensed, certified experts

Performance guarantees and long-term peace of mind, protecting system reliability and energy savings over time

"Sunrite is proud to align with Boston Solar - one of the most trusted names in the New England solar market," said Josh Berg, President of Sunrite. "Together, we're not only expanding access to affordable clean energy, but also giving homeowners meaningful, long-term control over their energy costs."

A Pivotal Moment for Solar Adoption

The partnership arrives as energy prices across the region continue to climb, placing mounting pressure on household budgets. By combining Boston Solar's deep local market expertise with Sunrite's financing innovation, the two companies aim to meaningfully accelerate solar adoption throughout Massachusetts and across the broader Northeast.

Recent Developments: Powell Max Limited Announces Intent to Acquire Boston Solar

The timing of this partnership takes on added significance in light of a major development announced just this week. On March 23, 2026, Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq:PMAX) signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Boston Solar, which grew revenue 22% to $24 million in 2025, based on unaudited management accounts, the transaction represents a transformational step, pairing a proven, vertically integrated operating model with the public-market platform required to capitalize on a significant growth opportunity in the U.S. energy sector. The partnership with Sunrite reflects that same forward momentum: as Boston Solar scales, its ability to deliver best-in-class financing solutions will be central to capturing new customers and deepening market share across the region.

Schedule a Consultation

Homeowners interested in exploring solar lease and PPA options can schedule a consultation directly through Boston Solar. Custom financing plans will be evaluated to identify the best possible fit and maximize long-term savings.

For more information, visit www.bostonsolar.us

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a leading residential and commercial solar installer serving Massachusetts and surrounding regions for over 15 Years. With thousands of solar installations completed, Boston Solar is committed to delivering high quality renewable energy solutions backed by exceptional customer service.

About Sunrite Solar

Sunrite Solar is a leading residential and commercial solar installer in New England, with thousands of successful installations across the region. The company is known for delivering exceptional speed, precision, and quality, setting standards for reliable energy solutions. Sunrite Solar is committed to ensuring every customer benefits from renewable energy, backed by service as dependable as the sun itself.

Media Contact

info@bostonsolar.us

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the Company's proposed acquisition of Boston Solar, the expected timing and completion of due diligence and the definitive agreement, the anticipated working capital funding, the availability of financing, and the expected benefits of the transaction. Words such as "will," "future," "expects," "believes," and "intends," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Powell Max Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/boston-solar-partners-with-sunrite-llc-to-deliver-the-most-competitive-solar-lease-1152119