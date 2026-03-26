American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Provides Update on Marion Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Refinery Buildout and Production Capacity

Phase 1 expanded to four production lines with over 16,000 metric tons of separated, high-purity oxide capacity

Initial production expected in Q3 2026, with full Phase 1 rollout through year-end - project remains on time and under budget

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") through its affiliated minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining for commercial and defense industries, today provided an update on the Phase 1 buildout of its Marion, Indiana, refining campus.

With global refining capacity highly concentrated outside the United States, ReElement's expansion is positioned to address one of the most significant structural gaps in the critical mineral supply chain. Phase 1 has been expanded to include four production lines capable of processing both recycled and primary feedstocks, representing more than 16,000 metric tons of annual separated and purified oxide capacity. The project remains on schedule and substantially under budget, with initial production expected in the third quarter of 2026 and full Phase 1 commissioning throughout the balance of the year.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies, stated: "Our focus is on executing a scalable solution to one of the most critical challenges in the global supply chain - the midstream refining bottleneck - while avoiding the industry buzzwords that have dominated the conversation. Our Marion supersite builds on the proven foundation established at Noblesville and represents the next phase of disciplined, rapid expansion."

"ReElement is uniquely positioned to decouple both defense and commercial supply chains from concentrated global refining capacity. The Marion expansion is on track and under budget, reflecting the strength of our team and our ability to partner with best-in-class supply chain and investment partners focused on reshaping this industry."

"Over the past year, we've transitioned from product validation to scaled deployment - expanding capacity while continuously optimizing our cost structure to compete on both volume and price within the global market."

"Our refining-first platform is designed for flexibility - capable of processing multiple feedstocks and adapting in real time to changing inputs and market conditions. Through data-driven optimization and advanced process controls, we are reducing chemical usage, energy consumption, and overall operating costs relative to traditional refining methods."

"These innovations allow us to compete not only on purity and versatility, but also on economics - delivering a solution that is both scalable and commercially viable in the United States and allied markets. With over 80% of global rare earth refining capacity concentrated outside the United States, scalable domestic refining solutions are critical to supply chain security."

Phase 1 Production Lines and Capacity

Specialty Hard Products Recycling Line

Focused on thermal barrier and specialty materials recycling, including yttrium (Y), gadolinium (Gd), zirconium (Zr), samarium (Sm), and cobalt (Co) from recycled inputs.

Capacity: >2,000 metric tons annually at 99.9% - 99.99% purity

Rare Earth Elements - Recycled Feedstocks

Processing magnet-grade rare earth elements from sources including swarf, hard drives, EV motors, wind turbines, and industrial scrap.

Elements: Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb

Capacity: Up to 7,000 metric tons annually at =99.5% purity

Rare Earth Elements - Primary Feedstocks

Processing mixed rare earth carbonates (MREC), mixed rare earth oxides (MREO), and other concentrates sourced globally.

Elements: Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb, Y, Gd, Sm, with ongoing development for Lu, Yb and other heavy rare earths and secondary materials.

Capacity: Up to 7,000 metric tons annually at 99.5% - 99.999% purity

Semiconductor and Strategic Materials Line

Focused on germanium (Ge), gallium (Ga), and other secondary materials from recycled and primary sources.

Capacity: >500 metric tons annually at =99.5% purity

A New Model for Domestic Refining

ReElement's refining-first platform is designed to compete globally while enabling domestic and allied supply chains. Its ability to process both recycled and primary materials into high-purity outputs positions the Company as a scalable solution to the midstream refining gap.

Unlike traditional solvent-based refining methods - often difficult to deploy outside of China due to environmental, capital, and operational constraints and risks - ReElement's approach offers a more efficient, modular, and environmentally responsible alternative.

Platform Advantages

ReElement's refining technology enables:

Modular and scalable capacity expansion

Localization of processing near feedstock or end markets

Reduced chemical, energy, and labor intensity

Multi-mineral, multi-feedstock flexibility across recycled and primary inputs

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a minority holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost-effective and environmentally safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process, which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information, visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information, visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926, ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-provides-update-on-marion-rare-earth-and-critical-mineral-1152143