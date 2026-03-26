Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") today announced the results of an ecotoxicity report prepared by Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels ("CTRI"), a recognized leader in environmental technologies and ecotoxicology, which evaluated the acute toxicity of the RZOLV reagent using two standard aquatic bioindicator organisms: Oncorhynchus mykiss (rainbow trout) and Daphnia magna (water flea).

The report states that the testing was conducted under controlled laboratory conditions in accordance with recognized Canadian reference methods SPE 1/RM/13 and SPE 1/RM/14. Based on the CTRI test results for RZOLV and published cyanide LC50 reference values cited in the CTRI report, the Company believes the comparison is directionally consistent with RZOLV exhibiting a materially lower acute toxicity profile than cyanide.

For rainbow trout, the nominal 96-hour LC50 for RZOLV was approximately 57,000 times higher than the cited cyanide LC50 reference. Stated differently, the cyanide reference reached the same 96-hour lethal endpoint at roughly 1/57,000th the concentration required for RZOLV, underscoring a markedly different acute aquatic hazard profile and supporting the view that RZOLV may offer a meaningful environmental advantage relative to conventional cyanide-based systems under the conditions evaluated.

Differences in test matrix, pH, hardness, alkalinity, dissolved oxygen, temperature and other aspects of water chemistry may influence observed toxicity. Accordingly, this comparison should be interpreted as contextual and directional rather than as a definitive head-to-head study under identical laboratory conditions. The cyanide reference values referenced in the CTRI report were obtained from published literature and are included as contextual benchmarks.

"This report adds an important environmental data point to the RZOLV value proposition," said Duane Nelson, President & CEO of RZOLV Technologies. "Our goal has always been clear: to create a practical, scalable non-cyanide platform for precious and critical metals recovery that works within existing infrastructure while materially improving the environmental profile of conventional extraction systems. We believe these results further validate RZOLV's potential as a lower-toxicity hydrometallurgical platform for modern mining and resource recovery."

In its conclusions, the CTRI report states that the greater sensitivity of the test organisms to cyanide than to RZOLV suggests that RZOLV "could serve as a safer substitute, presenting significantly lower environmental hazard." - CTRI

RZOLV believes the CTRI findings represent an important technical milestone supporting the continued advancement of its non-cyanide hydrometallurgical platform for the recovery of precious and critical metals from ores, concentrates, tailings and secondary sourced materials. The Company believes that a lower-toxicity reagent platform capable of integration with conventional recovery infrastructure may represent a meaningful commercial advantage in jurisdictions and applications where permitting, water management, detoxification requirements and environmental risk are key project drivers.

The scientific and technical information referenced in this news release is based on the report titled RZOLV toxicity, prepared by CTRI, and, where cyanide comparison values are discussed, on the published cyanide reference values cited in that report.

About the Ecotoxicity Testing

RZOLV's ecotoxicity testing program was designed to provide a standardized assessment of its acute aquatic profile under controlled laboratory conditions using two established freshwater bioindicator species: rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) and water fleas (Daphnia magna). Conducted in accordance with recognized Canadian reference methods SPE 1/RM/13 and SPE 1/RM/14, these assays are widely used to evaluate potential effects across both aquatic vertebrates and invertebrates, using mortality and immobilization as the principal endpoints.

As with all laboratory ecotoxicology work, the report also notes that these values are nominal and should be interpreted in the context of the test design, solution chemistry, and potential bioavailability effects. Accordingly, the findings are best presented as a strong standardized baseline indicator of environmental differentiation under the specific test conditions evaluated.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-technology company advancing a new generation of hydrometallurgical chemistry designed to transform how precious and critical metals are recovered from ores, concentrates, and renewables. The Company is developing proprietary, non-cyanide solutions intended to unlock value from complex materials where conventional methods can be limited.

Its flagship technology, RZOLV, is a proprietary, water-based dissolution system designed to achieve strong recovery performance without the toxicity, permitting burden, and legacy liabilities associated with conventional cyanide-based processes. By operating in a broader and more controllable chemical window, RZOLV has the potential to recover precious and critical metals from challenging feedstocks and support a safer, more sustainable path forward for the mining and resource recovery industries.

For more information, please visit www.rzolv.com.

About Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels (CTRI)

Rooted in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the Centre technologique des résidus industriels (CTRI / Industrial Waste Technology Centre) is an applied and technology transfer centre affiliated with the Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue and a recognized leader in environmental technologies, industrial process development, and ecotoxicology. Founded in 2000, the CTRI supports businesses in the region and Northern Quebec, as well as partners across Canada and internationally, in their innovation, applied research, and technology transfer initiatives.

Through its advanced laboratory infrastructure and multidisciplinary team, the CTRI offers a comprehensive range of applied R&D services for the mining and industrial sectors, including environmental chemistry, water and effluent treatment, biotechnology, mineral recovery, mine waste valorization, and process optimization, supporting both innovation and environmental performance for its partners.

Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implications of the CTRI toxicity report, the potential for RZOLV to present a lower environmental hazard profile than cyanide-based systems, the potential for RZOLV to serve as a safer substitute in certain applications, and the Company's plans to further advance, validate and commercialize its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, that laboratory or controlled test results may not be replicated under field or commercial operating conditions, that actual toxicity or environmental performance may vary depending on site-specific conditions, ore characteristics, water chemistry and effluent composition, that additional testing, regulatory review, permitting, scale-up or commercialization activities may not proceed as currently anticipated, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290014

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.