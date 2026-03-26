Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Latin Explore Inc. ("Latin Explore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares on the TSXV. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "LXE", effective market open on March 30, 2026.

For further details on Latin Explore, please refer to the TSXV Form 2B - Listing Application dated March 24, 2026, available on Latin Explore's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Latin Explore

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality projects in South America. The company currently holds 100%-owned copper exploration assets in Peru and is focused on exploration, drilling, and discovery.

For more information, please get in touch with Investor Relations at 778-683-4324 or via email at info@latin-explore.com.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN EXPLORE INC.

"Keith Henderson"

Chair

For further details on Latin Explore, readers are referred to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and www.latin-explore.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of some of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's TSXV Form 2B - Listing Application. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290032

Source: Latin Explore Inc.