

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has appointed the first members to his President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST.



PCAST brings together the Nation's foremost luminaries in science and technology to advise the President and provide recommendations on strengthening American leadership in science and technology.



The Council will be co-chaired by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios.



Sacks is currently serving as President's Special Advisor for AI and Crypto.



Kratsios is the science advisor to the President.



Mark Zuckerberg, the head and co-founder of Meta, is a member of the Council.



Other members of PCAST that Trump appointed include Marc Andreessen, Sergey Brin, Safra Catz, Michael Dell, Jacob DeWitte, Fred Ehrsam, Larry Ellison, David Friedberg, Jensen Huang, John Martinis, Bob Mumgaard, and Lisa Su.



Responding to the news of his appointment, Sacks said PCAST is the principal body of external advisors tasked with shaping science, technology, and innovation policy for the President and the White House. 'Thirteen of the world's most accomplished leaders in science and technology will join us as this PCAST's initial members. Together we will make policy recommendations to ensure that America leads-and wins-in artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies'.



The White House said that Under President Trump, PCAST will focus on topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation.



PCAST may be composed of up to 24 members. Additional members will be appointed in the near future along with information about the Council's first meeting.



Since President Franklin D. Roosevelt created his Science Advisory Board in 1933, each President has established his own PCAST advisory committee of scientists, engineers, and industry leaders.



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